A new report from the Mankato-based Center for Rural Policy and Development highlights just some of the factors behind greater Minnesota’s surprising resurgence.
Funded in part by the state of Minnesota, the nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank is overseen by a Board of Directors composed of 15 members. 13 of those are chosen by the governor, with the remaining two chosen by leaders of the State House and State Senate. Each year, the Center releases a comprehensive report on the economic and demographic characteristics of greater Minnesota. It breaks down trends within greater Minnesota’s regions, and how they stack up against each other and the seven-county metro.
As a supplement to the report, an online tool called the “rural atlas” is regularly maintained, with an extensive collection of interactive charts and maps that break down the data showcased in the report in a variety of ways.
Recently, the atlas was updated with charts that show demographic and economic shifts over time. However, the most recent data in both the atlas and report provides only somewhat limited insight, as it was collected pre COVID-19.
Nonetheless, much of the data and report showcases clear trends, according to CRPD research associate Kelly Asche. However, each individual region faces its own challenges, and “micropolitan” areas in each region face much different challenges than more rural areas.
"Micropolitan" strength
According to the report, the most urban areas have seen the largest population growth in recent years, owing largely to international migration. The state’s most rural areas, particularly in western Minnesota, are facing stagnant or declining populations.
Thanks in part to their location along I-35 and proximity to the metro, Rice and Steele counties transcend the divide somewhat. They comprise their own “micropolitan areas” but under the Census’s widest definition, are actually considered part of the Twin Cities metro.
In general, most counties are in between the two extremes. According to a four-tier system developed by the state demographer’s office, just 14 greater Minnesota counties are considered entirely rural and just six entirely urban, with the remaining 60 falling in the middle.
Most of these “counties in the middle” are looking at growth as well, but not to the degree that the state’s most urban areas are. The CRPD’s report noted a strong connection between larger immigrant populations and higher projected growth.
While it may lack the hustle and bustle, greater Minnesota offers a lower overall cost of living across the board. According to the CRPD’s numbers, housing costs are one-third less in greater Minnesota and childcare costs are half.
That is, housing is affordable in rural communities if people can find it. Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson was quick to point out that in Faribault and many other communities, that’s easier said than done.
“The sooner we can get quality, affordable homeownership opportunities on the market, the better,” Johnson said. “It will be very difficult for us to prosper without that.”
In St. Peter, Community Development Director Russ Wille said that a recent rental market study showed the vacancy rate under 2%. A 2017 rental market study in Faribault showed an even lower vacancy rate, though several projects are in the works that could change that.
“It doesn’t offer much choice,” Wille said. “If you want a three-bedroom ground level with parking close to downtown, you may end up having to settle for a two-bedroom with street parking on the north side of town.”
"My dollar goes farther"
While housing may be a challenge, jobs are readily available in greater Minnesota. The CRPD’s numbers show that while the median wage of those jobs remains less than the Twin Cities, the gap has closed notably over the last decade.
At just over $30,000, Rice County’s cost of living is nearly $4,000 more than Steele County and higher than most greater Minnesota counties. In order to meet that cost of living, a full-time worker would need to make at least $14.65 an hour, compared to $13.23 in Steele.
While Rice County as a whole is on the more expensive side, Southwest and Southeast Minnesota as a whole are roughly 15% cheaper to live in than the metro. That makes a huge difference, and one that often offsets the lower wages of the Twin Cities.
“I think this provides evidence for what a lot of people are feeling when they say, ‘I get paid less, but it feels like my dollar goes farther and it’s not quite as hard to make ends meet,’” said Asche.
That’s not to say the economic advantage is consistent across the state. Asche was quick to note that comparing the median wage for each occupation to the cost of living has its limits, as certain jobs are particularly concentrated in the Twin Cities.
In particular, many northern Minnesota counties have a disproportionate number of part-time or low wage jobs in the tourism sector compared to other parts of the state, driving their wages down. At the same time, the cost of living in the region is somewhat higher.
Given the popularity of its lakes region, Rice County has one of the largest tourism sectors in the region. The industry is one of Minnesota’s largest and has been growing in recent years, but has been decimated by COVID-19.
On the whole, the state’s workforce is relatively consistent with education and health services as the top employment sectors. However, rural counties have a disproportionate number of government and agriculture jobs while the Twin Cities has many business services positions.
Brain gain
Thanks in part to the lower cost of living, the CRPD’s report highlighted that the “brain drain” has partially reversed and become a “brain gain,” with rural counties adding notable numbers of new residents, particularly those in their 30s and 40s.
The University of Minnesota’s Center for Community Vitality has done its own extensive research on the issue. During the Thursday chat, Research Fellow Ben Winchester released the preliminary results of a survey analyzing the trend.
In addition to lower taxes and a lower cost of living, many survey respondents cited their desire for a slower pace of life, additional recreational opportunities, quality schools, and a safe and secure environment in which to raise a family. Notably, Winchester’s study found that about three-quarters of these movers are “transplants,” with no background in the community they’re moving into. Many bring with them relatively high levels of education and economic status.
St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce President Ed Lee, who grew up in the Twin Cities and went to Minnesota State University, Mankato for college, said he knew he wanted to settle in a greater Minnesota community with a mix of amenities and a rural quality of life.
Lee particularly cited safety and security as a key portion of quality of life in greater Minnesota. With the low crime rate of rural communities comes a strong level of comfort and security with spending time in the neighborhood, even at night.
“To me and to a lot of people around town, safety is such a big deal,” he said. “How cool is it that kids can ride their bikes around town. We feel safe walking at sundown, walking at night.”
At the same time, Lee noted that St. Peter, like Faribault and Owatonna, offers plenty of basic amenities and is within reasonable driving distance of all of the recreational opportunities offered in the Twin Cities metro area.
“That is one of the big strengths of communities like ours,” said Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker. “We have an ability to show people a different way of life, a different pace, but still offer the amenities they expect.”
Telecommuting revolution?
Much of southern Minnesota may be within commuting distance of the Twin Cities as well as smaller economic hubs in Rochester and Mankato, St. Peter's Wille said that telecommuting has helped to reshape the considerations of many.
While the “hustle and bustle” might appeal to some, Wille said that he’s not surprised that so many city dwellers are interested in leaving behind the big city if given the opportunity by their employers.
“I can understand trying to get out of a metro area. Stop and go traffic isn’t really my thing,” he said with a laugh.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 26 million Americans, roughly 16% of the total workforce, worked remotely at least part of the time. That total exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, peaking at roughly half of all Americans working from home.
Under current technology, that total is not sustainable and has already receded, according to a recent report from the Brookings Institute. However, the authors of the report expect the trend toward telework to be intensified by the pandemic.
According to the Pew Research Center, just 7% of U.S. workers were given the opportunity to work from home before the pandemic, although 40% worked in occupations that potentially could have been done from home.
That hesitance to switch on the part of many businesses may have been in part due to the inconvenience of having to make significant technological investments and train employees to use new devices and software, according to Brookings.
The “telecommuting revolution” could have major impacts on rural communities. According to a survey conducted by Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin, as many as half of city residents would be interested in moving if they didn’t have to commute to the office.
Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said that with more flexibility in the workforce will come greater competition between cities looking to attract residents with a high quality of life and low cost of living.
While technology will bring new opportunities to lure new residents and businesses alike, Meier said the Chamber’s focus will continue to be on bringing new businesses to town in the brick and mortar, because it’s the surest way to add jobs and residents.
“We like to have jobs in Owatonna because there’s a higher likelihood they will live in Owatonna,” he said. “But with this pandemic more businesses will realize that telecommuting works for them, and people will choose where they want to live.”