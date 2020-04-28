As the coronavirus pandemic drastically increases the need for telemedicine and online learning, Republicans and DFLers at the state capitol are moving forward with legislation to help Minnesotans adapt.
Approved in committee by a bipartisan vote, the new legislation is designed to boost access to high-speed internet in the long term while helping to ensure that schools and local health care facilities have the technological resources they need.
Even before the pandemic, access to high speed internet was a priority for legislators, particularly those from greater Minnesota. Current state law has set a goal of ensuring that every Minnesotan has reliable access to the internet. The goal is to achieve universal coverage with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and an upload speed of at least 3 Mbps by 2022. In 2026, those targets will rise to 100 Mbps per second and 20 Mbps per second, respectively.
In January, Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced $23 million in grants under the state’s Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program to achieve those goals.
At the time, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said that the state is 93 percent toward the first goal and 86 percent toward the second. However, Grove conceded that connecting the remaining portion will still be difficult and expensive.
“It’s the last mile that’s the most difficult and it’s the last percentage points that are the most difficult because those that remain are truly the hardest to get to,” Grove said.
$20 million has already been set aside in funding for next year, but Walz, the state’s first Governor from Greater Minnesota in nearly 30 years, has pushed for an additional $30 million in funding.
Greater Minnesota legislators of both parties were supportive of the request. The funding bill was introduced in February in the House by Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, and in the Senate by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake.
On Monday, Ecklund introduced an amendment to effectively replace his own bill. Under the new bill, just $10 million will be provided in funding for the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program.
However, $8 million will be invested in a special short-term program to help local school districts afford e-learning equipment, while $2 million will be invested in a telemedicine program to help counties and care providers. Both programs will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis, with any remaining funds allocated to the Border-to-Border program. Ecklund said an additional amendment would later be offered to ensure funds are distributed evenly across the state.
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, is one of two local legislators who sponsored the original bill, along with Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield. Brand said that the investment is vital and he would have liked to see an even larger bill.
While residents of St. Peter and North Mankato may have solid internet connections, Brand said that the issue is particularly pertinent in the western part of his district, which stretches across Nicollet County to the west, all the way to Fort Ridgely State Park.
For Draheim, who lives in rural Le Sueur County, the issue of inadequate broadband access is personal. While he has internet access at his home, Draheim says that it tends to be of poor quality.
“We were trying to watch church on Sunday at 9:30 in the morning, and it was buffering quite a bit,” he said. “We were only using one device and nobody was on any other electronics, yet it was buffering.”
Draheim said that while investment is coming from the federal government, it’s important for the state to add its own dollars. As the pandemic scrambles long established routines for schools and health care providers, he said targeted assistance is particularly important.
“We’ve heard stories of kids pretty much giving up after they get behind because the internet isn’t working,” he said. “I think we owe it to our kids to do more.”
While legislators hope to continue investing in broadband, Draheim acknowledged that those efforts could be hampered by the pandemic. Legislators are likely to face a significant deficit once the state’s fiscal forecast is updated and lack the ability to borrow like the federal government.
“Where are you going to get the money? That’s what I’m asked every day when I have a bill,” he said. “I have quite a few bills to reinvest in Minnesota and invest in jobs but we need the money to do it.”
Brand said he’s hopeful that the effect of cuts as a result of the pandemic can be minimized. He pointed to the state’s rainy day fund, which now has more than $2 billion in reserves, as a potential solution.
“We have to continue to invest in economic security,” he said.