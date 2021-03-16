A quick Google search won’t yield much information, and a hotel is the only remaining building, but Sam Temple and Logan Ledman’s latest documentary explores how Faribault, Venezuela came and went.
“The Orinoco Company” is the most international story Ledman and Temple have put together for their Faribault documentary series “1855.” In the 22-minute episode, shot in Faribault and composed by Sam Dwyer, the pair details how a group of wealthy Faribault investors formed the Orinoco Co. and attempted to colonize 19th century Venezuela.
Prefacing the premiere showing, held via virtual platform March 9, Temple explained that the Orinoco Co. nearly sparked a world war not long before World War I. Without a clear central protagonist or biography to latch onto, he and Ledman explored key players in the Orinoco Co. and used footage from around town.
“I think we’ve put together as cohesive of a story as this can be,” Temple said.
Added Ledman: “The main point is to understand the chaos that’s about to unfold before you and the many different players who become involved in this Faribault … story.”
Venezuela, Faribault
In the documentary itself, Ledman and Temple explain that Venezuela was desperate to build its own wealth after being its own nation for 50 years and subject to forced colonialism. A New York investor, Cyrenius Charles Fitzgerald, was granted 15 million acres of land in Venezuela, near the Orinoco River, in 1883. Joaquin Crespo, Venezuela's then-president, hoped the move would ignite U.S. interest in developing the country at a time when the British were eyeing South America.
Fitzgerald started the Orinoco Co., and Faribaultian Donald Grant became one of its key leaders. Grant was known as the fastest railroad builder in the nation, according to Ledman and Temple, and his success with connecting Minnesota to other states and nations made him “larger than life” in Faribault. He was unanimously nominated and served as mayor in 1892 and 1893.
Grant was the chief Orinoco Co. architect and investor when he invited several Faribault settlers to look into the company’s land in Venezuela in 1895. Developing an “economic boom town” along the river was familiar to these settlers, Temple explained, and the industries of agriculture, quarrying, transportation and milling were the same industries that built up their Minnesota community.
“In many ways it must have felt like they were following the destiny of the generation before in creating their own Faribault,” Temple said.
A boatload of Faribault settlers took off for Venezuela to create a new town in February 1897, but the dream was short lived. The only remaining remnant is a hotel designed by Faribault architect Olof Hanson. After Venezuela’s president died in battle, creating the potential for anarchy, the Faribault investors sold the land to London investors.
A series of events led up to the Orinoco Co. declaring bankruptcy in 1911, all of which Ledman and Temple detailed in the documentary. Venezuelan governor and exiled military leader Cipriano Castro took power and ordered the expulsion of foreigners. New U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt planned a secret invasion of Venezuela as Castro’s power was on the verge of collapse. owed a debt to England and Germany he couldn’t pay, so Germany, too, planned an invasion that Castro yielded to immediately.
“This story intersects with so many broad historical concepts, it’s difficult to wrap this up neatly,” Temple said at the end of the documentary. “This story deals with the hyper capitalism of the Gilded Age as well as the idea of manifest destiny extending American authority to the south. It deals with colonialism, subjugation of Indigenous people, and our relationship with the past. Because history is so rarely a clean narrative we must draw our own conclusions from the facts presented to us. The narrative we decide to pull from the record is a reflection of the teller and can tell us most effectively about the present.”
Collecting and presenting history
Following the documentary's premiere, Ledman and Temple took questions from the virtual audience.
The pair explained that they first heard about the Orinoco Co. from Sue Garwood, executive director of the Rice County Historical Society, a couple of years ago. They collected images and information from the historical society along with the Minnesota Historical Society and the Library of Congress.
In response to Garwood’s question about the hotel Olof Hanson built, Ledman said sources were “very scarce overall,” but they found out the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities has the blueprint, and people lived in the hotel “a good amount of time.”
Ledman spoke about other Faribault figures involved in the Orinoco Co. that came up in their research, including AC Rogers, who was then the Faribault State Hospital superintendent. They had also tried to find more information about Faribault’s Judge Baxter, a figure who had a fascination with Shakespeare and ignored Castro’s orders to leave Venezuela.
Remnants of the Faribault settlers’ time in Venezuela have been displayed around town throughout the years, Ledman said. That includes a couple pieces of gold in the opera house, located where the Paradise Center for the Arts now sits.
Audience members had also asked Ledman and Temple about their next projects.
Temple said he and Ledman plan to write a script for a mini episode based on their takeaways from teaching a Cannon Valley Elder Collegium course a couple years ago. Another topic on their radar is James Shields, founder of Shieldsville, who Ledman said nearly dueled with Abraham Lincoln.
Even while majoring in history at Yale University in Connecticut, Ledman said, “This kind of thing is so awesome — doing research and taking that research and presenting it to the community is such a compelling line of work … This kind of work we find really exciting and fulfilling. We’re both planning to keep doing it until we’re sick of it.”