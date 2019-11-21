A 19th-century structure on Faribault's Central Avenue once used as a drugstore, cosmetology school and a part of the Security National Bank has fallen on hard times. But 3 Ten Event Center owner Ryan Ernster has a plan to purchase the venue and fix it up.
Faribault’s Economic Development Authority on Thursday approved $50,000 in funding to help Ernster repair the historic downtown building. 306 Central Ave. N has been vacant since the collapse due to a clogged drain and water accumulation. Current owner Chris Bednar has expressed little interest in repairing the roof, according to the city's community and economic development director, Deanna Kuennen.
As a result, the roof remains open, leading to further damage.
Ernster plans to add the second floor space of 306 Central to his event venue next door, while renting out the lower level storefront space to an interested tenant. He estimates the total cost of the project to be around $230,000, $100,000 of which would be devoted to repairs.
Under current guidelines for the Downtown Commercial Rehab and Exterior Improvement program, the building could be eligible for up to 15% of the cost of repairing the roof damage and subsequent additional damage, or $15,000.
Even though he’d like to acquire the building in order to expand his business, Ernster said that $15,000 wouldn’t be enough to make the project viable. In his remarks to the EDA, he warned that time is of the essence and that costly repairs are needed to save 306 Central.
“Time is of the essence, there’s been a gaping hole in the roof for six months,” he said. “… If I don’t get this help, I don’t know how anyone else could make the numbers work.”
Not everybody was enthusiastic about the project. Board Member Matt Drevlow said that while he wasn’t opposed to fixing up the building, but expressed numerous concerns about the proposal.
Drevlow also raised concerns over the insurance settlement, saying that it should be reinvested in fixing up the building. Other board members shared his concerns, but the EDA doesn’t have authority to compel the building owner to reinvest insurance funds.
Drevlow warned the board that by awarding additional funds through the Downtown Commercial Rehab and Exterior Improvement Program to fix up the building, the board could be setting a bad precedent, opening the door for other downtown building owners to request additional funds.
Kuennen said that the EDA wouldn’t have to fund the project exclusively through the Downtown Commercial Rehab and Exterior Improvement Program. It instead should focus on the project’s potential to strengthen the downtown business district and prevent a historic structure from needing to be demolished, she said.
“Before we worry about the funding question, let’s have a discussion on where the EDA’s interest in participating in this project,” she said.
Ultimately, the EDA chose to devote $35,000 in general fund expenditures to the project, along with $15,000 through the Downtown Commercial Rehab and Exterior Improvement Program, covering half of the Ernster’s expected repair costs.
The EDA holds its final regularly scheduled meeting of 2019 on Dec. 19.