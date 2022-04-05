Three years ago Faribault’s Public Schools issued just over $1.8 million in bonds to pay for parking lot repairs at multiple buildings. The project come in $600,000 under budget.
District leaders now want to use those funds to enhance plans for outdoor improvements at Jefferson Elementary School. Existing plans include landscaped green space, an outdoor classroom and new playground equipment. Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes told the School Board Monday the district could use the funds leftover from 2019 to also rebuild the student drop-off area, modify the parking lot with 43 stalls and expand and improve sidewalks.
Final approval is expected to come at a formal board meeting later this month. No formal decisions were made at Monday night’s work session.
Because the 2019 bonds were not initially approved for this purpose, the district will need to once again go through a public hearing process. Keen to keep the process moving, district leaders have scheduled the public hearing for 7:30 a.m. Friday.
The primary source of funding for the overall project will still be community grant dollars received at the end of last year.
The district will coordinate the project with the city of Faribault, which this summer will rebuild an adjacent piece of 10th Street SW. City Engineer Mark Duchene has said that 10th Street, on the south side of the school, will also be widened to allow cars to park on both sides. The city is using state funding as well as dollars from a recently approved increase to the franchise fees paid by all electric and gas customers.
In other business, the district appears likely to move forward with hiring a replacement for departed Communications Coordinator Matt Steichen. In a memo presented for Monday night’s meeting, the district’s full cabinet team expressed support for the position’s continued existence.
Most of the board members support hiring a replacement for Steichen as well, but the vote won’t be unanimous. At Monday night’s work session, and at a meeting the week prior, board member Richard Olson expressed the view that the position is “a luxury we can’t afford.”
The district's budget includes nearly $113,000 for the position's salary and benefits.
Steichen finished up his work in Faribault last week after six years, departing to take a job in Burnsville. Given that the district is going through lean times and recently approved significant budget cuts, Superintendent Todd Sesker brought the issue to the board to seek their thoughts.
Board Chair Chad Wolff said that there won't be a vote on whether or not to keep the position. Instead district leaders will search out a qualified candidate who would then be submitted for board approval. Sesker hopes the process will be completed in time for the April 25 meeting.