Mjr. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, 156 years ago to announce the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery. The day would later become a symbol of the emancipation of people enslaved in the United States, known today as Juneteenth.
Despite President Abraham Lincoln issuing the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years prior to Granger’s announcement, many slave owners continued to hold onto their enslaved people following the presidential proclamation. Juneteenth became a symbolic date representing African-American freedom.
The annual celebration on June 19 is poised to become a federal holiday once President Joe Biden signs a bill approved this week by both Houses of Congress. The holiday is typically celebrated with parades, cookouts, prayer gatherings and family reunions, among other activities.
Locally, the Associated Church in Owatonna hosts a Juneteenth event open to the public at 8 p.m. Saturday on the church's west side yard. Church member Jim Oberg is organizing the event. Oberg created a similar event last year and decided to continue this year.
They decided to have the event last year after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in Minneapolis Police custody and the subsequent protests.
“It was an unsettling time" and it prompted him to join his neighbor and pastor of Associated Church, Coqui Conkey, in organizing a local Juneteenth gathering, he said. Folks were invited to the neighbors’ yard to commemorate and discuss the historical significance of the day as well as current events.
“Personally I'm on a journey of discovery and part of that discovery is not only the accomplishments of the past, but also the hard times, the unfortunate times,” Oberg said. “I'm learning that people who are not white have different experiences just because their skin color is different.”
As a white person, Oberg said he thinks it's important that he learns as much history as he possibly can, noting that he is still learning today. He points to the 1920s lynching in Duluth of three young Black men as one of the lesser known stories of the state’s history of racial injustice. The recent deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Winston Smith, Black men who all died during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement, have some people calling for justice, while awakening others to systemic racism.
Oberg said he hopes Saturday’s event will help open up a dialogue in the community. The evening event will include an orientation to Juneteenth, a summary of the original Emancipation Proclamation and a remembrance of the 1920 lynching in Duluth. Additionally, the names of Floyd, Wright and others who have died during police engagements will be spoken.
“We want to work toward a society in … Martin Luther King's words, the contents of a person's character is what matters more than the color of their skin,” Oberg said.
Oberg says he is willing to learn from past events, listen to the experiences of people of color and envisions a more just community.
“I'm not afraid to confront the dark side of our past and say we don't want this to ever happen again,” he said.
The public is welcome to meet by the church’s fire pit. Folks should bring their own chairs and refreshments in consideration of the ongoing pandemic. Wearing a mask is requested and social distancing will be observed.
Oberg asks guests to show up respectfully, experience the event with the group and encourage conversations for learning.