An Owatonna man was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to a series of crimes including burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal vehicular operation for a head-on crash that seriously injured another driver.
Miguel Angel Carreon Balderas, 27, was charged following the Dec. 9 crash in Webster Township in northern Rice County which left the other driver with broken ribs and a collapsed lung. During the crash investigation, the manager of local business reported the vehicle Carreon Balderas was driving resembled the car used in three burglaries at his establishment in November and December 2020 during which a hammer, drill and laptop were stolen. Surveillance video allegedly showed a person resembling Banderas taking items from four vehicles.
A deputy responding to the crash found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in Carreon Balderas' car along with residue that tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
Carreon Balderas was also convicted Thursday of possession of a firearm by a felon, a gross misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI, both misdemeanors.
In a second case, Judge Jeffrey Johnson sentenced Carreon Balderas to 21 months in prison for burglary. An additional burglary charge was dismissed. Sentences in the two Rice County cases and a third from Steele County will run concurrently. Carreon Balderas was given credit for 240 days served.
In the Steele County case, Carreon Balderas was convicted Dec. 7 of a single count of burglary, but Judge Joseph Bueltel stayed the sentence, allowing Carreon Balderas to avoid prison provided he follow the terms of his probation. Two other burglary charges were dismissed. In April, Bueltel found Carreon Balderas had violated probation and sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
Two Waseca County burglary cases against Carreon Balderas remain outstanding. In those cases, he faces four counts of theft, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of burglary. An Aug. 19 settlement conference is set in both cases.