Thanks to a popular state program, Faribault taxpayers are now set to get some help paying for a long awaited water tower on the north end of town that will serve the community’s growing industrial park.
A $2 million grant was awarded to Faribault under the Business Development Public Infrastructure Program to fund a new water tower. The City Council approved plans for the water tower in 2019, with an expected completion date of July 2021.
However, the project was delayed by about a year as the city worked to select a final location, design the new water tower and secure the grant dollars needed to pay for it. Now, groundbreaking could take place this summer and completion in 2022.
City Engineer Mark Duchene said that the new tower is needed because of issues with water pressure and flow deficiencies in the northern part of town. The project is also expected to foster future growth and benefit several nearby businesses, including Daikin Applied and Trystar.
Despite securing help from the state, the city is still expecting to pay most of the bill. Duchene noted that BDPI traditionally provides a 50-50 matching grant, but when additional needed infrastructure costs are considered the overall project is likely to rise above $4 million.
BDPI is an economic development tool strongly backed by legislators, with local Sen. John Jasinski is a particularly strong supporter. The Faribault Republican, who currently chairs the Senate’s Local Government Committee, has sponsored numerous bills to fund the program.
“One of my favorite programs we have is the Business Development Public Infrastructure program,” state Sen. John Jasinski said in a statement released in response to the announcement. “This program has been incredibly successful over the last decade, with more than 109 grants worth nearly $50 million and more than 14,000 jobs created or retained.”
Though the most robust funding source of funds for the program is traditionally the state’s bonding bill, a recently passed economic development omnibus bill could provide an additional $3.5 million in general fund dollars for the program.
BDPI is designed to help local governments to afford basic infrastructure improvements, from the construction of new roads to an expansion of water and wastewater service, that are often needed in order to secure large investments.
For a company like Daikin Applied or Trystar that seeks to expand on the edge of town instead of pursuing a location well within city limits, the costs of that infrastructure is often greater - and difficult to swallow for local authorities acting on limited budgets.
While the new water tower isn’t tied to a specific project, Duchene and Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen were able to make a persuasive case to the state that the project is still of great importance to Faribault’s economic growth plans.
It’s far from the first time that the competitive grant program has been used to help secure local business expansion. Faribault alone has received about $2 million combined in recent years to help accommodate expansion plans from Daikin and Faribault Foods.
“Any time you get $2 million in state funding, there’s reason to be excited,” Duchene said. “This is a big piece of the puzzle.”