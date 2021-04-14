Northern shovelers, blue-winged teal, gadwall, mallard redheads and wood ducks gave Faribault High School Wildlife Field Biology students something to study Monday morning.
For their first field study since returning to in-person classes this year, the band of high school students took a bus with their teacher, Peter Jacobson, to Wells and Cannon lakes, as well as a variety of local ponds.
Modeled after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ waterfowl breeding population survey, students recorded the number of breeding pairs of drakes and hens as well as individual ducks by species. Jacobson said students saw three pairs of redheads during their study Monday.
Proximity determines the number of breeding pairs, Jacobson explained. During this time of year, he said the drakes keep close tabs on the hens. One of his students pointed out that the number of breeding pairs gives an indication of the possibility of reproduction for that year.
“They’re trying to estimate if there are so many breeding pairs, then that means so many ducklings that summer,” Jacobson said. “That was neat that the student had explained that before I had taught them that.”
The class also looked at the most recent annual survey by the DNR, which was published in 2019. The DNR was not able to conduct the survey in 2020 due to COVID-19. The report shows the 20-year history surveyed for each species and examines population trends over the years.
“My ultimate goal always is that the students get an opportunity to perform a field study as close to what a scientist would do in the field for the Department of Natural Resources or the Minnesota Fish and Wildlife service,” Jacobson said.
Because his class involves a lot of hands-on instruction, Jacobson said it was difficult to translate his lessons to the hybrid- and distance-learning formats. However, students did learn about land navigation skills through compasses and technology before they could return to class. They also completed a songbird study at home during distance learning. But nothing compares to firsthand experiences; one of his students had told Jacobson that identifying ducks from a distance was more difficult than he expected, so he needed more practice.
More studies ahead
The ducks are still around, so Jacobson’s class could return to the ponds and lakes for further observations. But, he said, there’s a greater possibility his class will move on to a new wildlife study of frogs and toads.
“The more studies I can expose them to the more they can learn different methods of analyzing wildlife and how you have to tailor your style to the particular types of wild life,” Jacobson said.
Toads and frogs are easier to observe through listening, he said, so the wildlife field biology class boards a bus after dark and stops at 10 identified listening sites. They roll down the windows, silently listen, and record the different types of amphibians they hear by following an index. Before going into the field, Jacobson said his students practice the frog and toad calls in class and learn to identify the 10 most common species in Rice County.
It takes a few factors to decide on the next lesson for Wildlife Field Biology. Jacobson takes into account what students seem most interested in learning and also goes by the weather and water levels. Looking ahead, Jacobson expects to show his students how to do stream studies and an inventory of hardwoods at River Bend Nature Center.
Some of Jacobson’s students enrolled in a wildlife internship this year in partnership with RBNC. A couple of those students, both seniors, have started their independent research projects. Tanner Longshore’s study focuses on birds, and Eli Howells is comparing the burning history of local areas.
"I've been looking forward to taking this class for a while,” Howells said of Wildlife Field Biology. “I'm really excited to take it now because I've always really liked being outdoors, and I like doing hands-on research. Catching and counting fish was really fun. I also did the wildlife internship. It was really cool to go do my own projects on things that I'm interested in."