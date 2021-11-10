One of the last pieces of business Jesse Thomas need to settle before taking the Rice County Sheriff's oath of office Friday was his 2020 compensation.
The sheriff and county attorney's annual salaries for the upcoming year are determined by the Board of Commissioners each December.
Thomas, who is the department's second in command and doesn't have the experience or length of service the current sheriff has, and asked the board to pay him slightly less than his soon-to-be predecessor.
Sheriff Troy Dunn's 2021 salary is $146,496. Thomas requested $1,688.40 per week for each of the remaining seven weeks in 2021. That equates to a yearly wage of $135,200, a figure the board approved 4-0. Commissioner Steve Underdahl was absent.
Thomas, 49, is a Rice County native who grew up near Dundas. He joined the department as a corrections officer in 1996 and became a patrol deputy in 1997. Dunn retires Friday with 33 years in law enforcement.
The board also OK'd Thomas' request to participate in the county's Sick Leave Trade-in program, and be paid for 164 hours of accrued vacation and 50% of his 366 severance hours for a total of almost $29,900.
Thomas was granted a year's leave of absence from his job as chief deputy. While he's said he plans to run for a four-year term as sheriff in 2022, taking a leave of absence now will allow him to return to his chief deputy job should he fail to win the election.
Third postponement
The board on Tuesday approved an extension of an agreement between the county and a former corrections officer who pleaded guilty to misconduct while on the job. The agreement allows the county to postpone hearing a request from the former officer, James David Ingham, of Dundas, to cover legal fees in a pending federal lawsuit. It's the third extension of the the agreement, which now expires April 30, 2022.
In late 2020, County Attorney John Fossum denied Ingham's request to indemnify him in two civil suits filed by county jail inmates injured by Ingham's actions. One of the suits was dismissed this spring, the other, filed by Elizabeth Benjamin remains open, though Fossum believes an out of court resolution is possible.
Benjamin has alleged that she was injured in September 2019 while in the county jail. Ingham reportedly using a technique meant to subdue prisoners, flung her up against a wall, splitting her head open.
Minnesota district court documents have said Benjamin was argumentative and verbally aggressive just prior to Ingham’s use of force, and that Ingham claimed Benjamin lunged at him. Video of the incident reportedly shows Benjamin had backed away from Ingham. Benjamin was taken to the hospital where she required four staples to close a head wound.