If there’s one reason Faribault High School Assistant Principal Shawn Peck is excited about the Star of Innovation Award he received last week, it’s that it gives him a reason to spread the word about RISE.
An acronym for Realizing Individual Student Excellence, RISE launched at the start of this school year at FHS after several years of planning. Peck might be the face of the Star of Innovation Award from the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals, but he’s quick to acknowledge the team effort it took to make the program possible.
“I’ve just really seen the value in it and have been a huge cheerleader for the program,” Peck said. “There are literally so many people who deserve a lot of credit for it. It’s a really cool space.”
The main goal of RISE is to remove any barriers students may experience on their way to high school graduation along with barriers preventing them from accessing post-graduation opportunities. RISE primarily targets students of color, lower income students receiving free and reduced lunch, and students who will be the first in their family to graduate high school or go to college, but any student can utilize the resources within RISE.
Reflecting on the process of starting the RISE program, Peck mentioned how community stakeholder meetings and meetings with Somali and Latinx parents helped the district understand some of the barriers keeping students from succeeding. Afterschool programming, for example, didn’t work for many students’ schedules. They needed to access social/emotional and academic support during the school day, and they didn’t know where to turn to get their needs met.
FHS previously implemented a program called Conexiones, which included about 50 mentors who met with students for about 10 minutes every week. The feedback, however, suggested students needed much more time with mentors — closer to one hour every day. Part of Peck’s role, then, was to transition Conexiones into something bigger.
A program in Northfield called TORCH (Tacking Obstacles and Raising College Hopes) served as a successful and sustainable example of what the Faribault district hoped to achieve. Peck also credits Northfield Healthy Community Initiative for helping design and pay for RISE.
“I can’t say enough positives about how great it has been to partner with Shawn and all the Faribault Public Schools administration,” said Zach Pruitt, Healthy Community Initiative director. “I think their commitment to students and students’ success is really inspiring. I think everyone involved in the RISE effort is excited about this first year and what the future holds.”
With additional community support from Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland, FHS Career and Equity Coordinator Brian Coleman, HealthFinders, Carleton College, the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Faribault Youth Investment, the RISE program launched this past fall. And even during a pandemic year, Peck believes it was perfect timing.
“I think it happened at precisely the right time because even distance learners could access it during the school day; they weren’t just left on their own,” Peck said. “… I think it would have been much harder to do this school year if we didn’t have RISE.”
As of a couple weeks ago, RISE has served over 170 students. Of these students, over 90 have had 10 or more connections with a RISE coordinator this year. Peck also noted the vast majority of these students have seen their grade point averages increase since accessing RISE resources. Attendance and relationships with teachers also improved, he said.
The RISE Team includes FHS RISE Coordinators Juanita Picazo and Hanan Mohamud, Faribault Middle School RISE Coordinator Angie Ramirez, and AmeriCorps RISE Promise Fellows Timur Yarmukov and Nora Schulz. Career and Equity Coordinator Brian Coleman is also part of the team.
Picazo said the RISE Team sees easily over 20 students per day. Students work one on one with coordinators or with each other.
“The relationship with the students has been successful, and it grows,” Picazo said. “Probably by the week, we always get new kids who haven’t even heard about RISE.”
The relationships don't develop only between the RISE team and students, but among the students who participate in the RISE program. This is especially true among Somali and Latinx students, Picazo said.
Schulz, a Promise Fellow with the RISE program, said she does a lot of hands-on work, tutoring, and helping students access drivers’ ed and ACT prep. She even picks up students if they need a ride to school.
“It’s been amazing and emotional and exciting because I think it really speaks to the future of this program and its permanence in the Faribault School District,” Schulz said.
Peck himself said he gets choked up sometimes if he steps into a RISE classroom and sees the perseverance of students, especially given the challenging circumstances of the pandemic.
“To see them overcome some of those obstacles … it is super inspiring what those kids are doing right now,” Peck said. “If anyone in the community wanted to come in and see it, it is a sight to see.”