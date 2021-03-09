After months of uncertainty, Faribault’s Housing & Redevelopment Authority finally has a plan for how to use a small, oddly shaped lot, and it could be the start of a much bigger effort to address the city's dire workforce housing shortage.
At its monthly meeting Monday, the HRA signed off on a proposal presented by Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson to use the former 734 Division St. property for a small modular home.
The property was created last year when the city extended State Street by a block, providing better access from Hwy. 60 to District One Hospital, River Bend Nature Center and a residential neighborhood. Councilors decided the extension should follow a curved route rather than a straight one. The curved route adheres more closely to MnDOT’s traffic safety standards because it increases the gap between intersections on Hwy. 60.
The reverse curve also enabled the city to preserve extra space and avoid demolishing a garage on the former 810 Division St. lot, raising its value by about $20,000. That came with a tradeoff: on the other side of the road, the city was left with a smaller, oddly shaped lot.
After completing the road, the city transferred the lot to its Housing & Redevelopment Authority. In hopes of getting the property on the market, the HRA quickly turned to the leading provider of affordable single-family housing, Habitat for Humanity.
While Habitat declined to take on the challenge of building on the lot, a new opportunity arose. Alongside South Central College, Faribault Public Schools, the Chamber Trust & Vision Task Force, the Chamber announced a new workforce housing partnership.
In total, the partnership involves more than 20 partners including Habitat, two real estate companies, Saint-Gobain, Daikin Applied, local government entities and a boatload of local contractors and builders in the private sector.
The goal is to create more affordable homeownership opportunities in Faribault while providing opportunities for young people in the building trades. Within the task force, subcommittees have been established to focus on real estate acquisition, building materials, curriculum and more.
“We want Faribault to reach its full potential,” Johnson said. “The work that we’re inspiring is designed to lift the socioeconomic status of the average Faribault kid.”
The pilot project is to provide an affordable path to homeownership, with a price designed to be affordable for a family at 80% to 100% of area median income. Even though it’s just the start, Johnson said he hopes that it will start to make a dent in the housing shortage.
“The programs we’re putting together are designed to provide an affordable opportunity for Faribault workers,” he said. “Try to build a house in Faribault now — you couldn’t get anything built for less than $220,000.”
Johnson noted that as things currently stand, there are 300 vacant jobs in Faribault and just 20 homes on the market. In addition, many Faribault workers have already been forced to get a home or apartment in neighboring communities due to the shortage.
“We’re buying checks out of town as we speak,” he said. “We want to start housing our workforce in Faribault so we can help increase our student base to help build our schools, so we can keep people closer, become members of the community - buying their groceries, going out to eat, paying taxes.”
HRA Chair Narren Brown encouraged the HRA to look at targeting the project toward individuals with even lower incomes, saying that some of the students he works with at South Central could use a more affordable option.
Other members were comfortable with the 80% to 100%, and also supported a provision limiting the number of variances that would need to be acquired for the project to move forward. A proposed time limit on the project was considered but ultimately not included.
Overall, the HRA was excited to move ahead with the project. A second lot, located at 1116 Second St. NW, is now on the organization’s radar. A request for proposals for that lot has been issued and is due by March 24.
“I’m 100% behind this project,” said Councilor Jonathan Wood. “It’s a slam dunk for Faribault.”