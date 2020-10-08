Upon the recommendation of its Charter Commission, the Faribault City Council is considering changes that would strengthen and clarify the city’s conflict of interest provisions.
The change was one of two recommended by the Charter Commission at its annual meeting last month. The other would modify the city’s public expenditures policy, allowing it to be reviewed and approved by the Council on a biannual basis.
Currently, the Charter recommends that the public expenditures policy be approved on an annual basis, but changes have rarely been made. Should either staff or councilors wish to see changes, the topic could still be brought up at any time.
No councilors objected to that change, so it’s likely to be passed by the Council within the next few months. However, amendments to the city charter must be made by unanimous consent, so the opposition of just one councilor would be enough to block it.
The other, more controversial provision would update the city’s conflict of interest code. Currently, the definition of conflict of interest given in the charter is very limited, only covering cases of overt contractual obligation.
State law as interpreted by the Minnesota Supreme Court takes a much broader view of the cases of potential conflict of interest, according to a memo issued by the League of Minnesota Cities that was included in the council's information.
For example, it notes that even in non-contractual situations, a city who has a financial interest in an official non-contractual action would be expected to fully recuse themselves not only from the vote but any discussion or debate preceding it.
Potential conflicts of interest aren’t simply limited to cases of direct financial interest, the memo states. Elected officials with business interests and/or family connections would be expected to recuse themselves even if no direct personal gain was at stake.
Other areas for potential conflicts of interest include special assessments, zoning decisions, and licensing or permit issuance. The memo notes that some situations may fall into a “grey area,” particularly regarding decisions affecting groups with whom an official may have some relationship.
City Administrator Tim Murray said that changing the City Charter won’t have any fundamental affect on what constitutes a conflict of interest. However, he said it would help to provide clearer guidance to councilors when such a situation arises.
Murray said that as the Council is a self-governing body, the primary responsibility falls on the members themselves to avoid any conflict of interest. In limited areas, such as regarding any council pay raises, the correct course of action may be specified in law.
Should members of the community or affected applicants feel a city official did not take appropriate action to recuse themselves, they would have a right to take legal action under Minnesota law.
Several councilors expressed concern that the language around “non-contractual obligation” was too broad, potentially preventing councilors from taking a wide variety of official actions in cases in which only a convoluted conflict may exist.
“There could be a conflict of interest in everything we talk about,” said Councilor Janna Viscomi. “Who’s to decide what’s a conflict of interest?”
Murray said that the Charter Commission had pushed hard for answers to that same question but had ultimately been satisfied by the League’s memo as well as testimony from City Attorney Scott Riggs.
At the behest of Viscomi, Murray said that he would invite Riggs to give similar testimony to the Council at an upcoming meeting. However, former Mayor and Charter Commission Member Chuck Ackman said that he believes the change would actually help to clarify the provision.
“If you look at the paragraph as it’s currently written, it’s not a very easy read,” he said. “I think a rephrasing of the paragraph into a more readable form, and would also expand the definition.”
The Council’s liaison to the Charter Commission, Elizabeth Cap, has said that the issue of potential conflict of interest is far from theoretical. Cap, who’s slated to leave the Council in January, sounded the alarm on the issue in an interview with the Daily News last month.
“A big part of why I do not want to be a part of local government is conflicts of interest,” she said. “I didn’t seek public office to line the pockets of my business associates or friends.”