A Faribault woman who pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling heroin is expected to enter court-administered treatment program as part of a longtime countywide approach to reduce the number of people in jail.
Victoria Carrejo, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug sale Wednesday in Rice County District Court in connection with a November 2019 overdose. Carrejo had also been charged with great bodily harm caused by distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, but that count is expected to be dismissed when Carrejo enters drug treatment court. County Attorney John Fossum said the sentencing, scheduled May 4, is also made possible by Carrejo’s lack of prior felony convictions.
“This is part of our commitment to seek alternatives to lengthy incarceration and give people a chance to change their lives,” Fossum said. “Ms. Carrejo will be given a chance to seek treatment. If she successfully completes the treatment court program, she will still be on probation afterward.”
The treatment court, considered an evidence-based, national program, has been in place for seven years in Rice County. Fossum noted the program requires participants to attend for 18 months to 2½ years and requires participants to have a job and stay sober for at least six months to graduate. Those without high school diplomas must complete their GED before graduating.
Fossum, who noted nearly 20 offenders have completed the treatment court, said even those who haven't graduated from the program, have been proven to have fewer contacts with the police and commit less crime afterward. The program is administered in Rice County by Judge Jeffrey M. Johnson and includes regular meetings with other participants, Johnson, and corrections, legal and social services representatives.
“It gives her the chance to be a productive citizen rather than send her to prison on her first felony conviction,” Fossum said of Carrejo.
Court documents state Carrejo was charged after the Faribault Police Department responded to a woman passed out on the ground Nov. 25, 2019, on the 400 block of Heritage Place. The woman was described as not responding, but breathing.
Despite claims from Carrejo and another person that the victim did not use drugs and had instead suffered a seizure, EMS personnel told an officer that she was becoming responsive after using naloxone, indicating she had suffered from an opioid overdose.
Court documents state the victim later said that she, Carrejo and the witnesses smoked heroin just before she passed out.