Faribault’s Environmental Commission is looking to double down on its environmental protection efforts through a program the city joined some four years ago but has done little with since.
The city’s newest commission, created after more than 70 city residents signed a petition calling for its creation, has already gotten off to a strong start. Although the precise direction of the commission was again a topic of discussion at Monday’s virtual meeting, there’s little dispute that the commission, which acts in a strictly advisory role to the council, will have plenty to do.
One topic discussed in depth was the city’s involvement in the GreenStep Cities program. In its resolution, the council noted the program could provide invaluable resources to help the city fulfill its long-term vision. GreenStep Cities grew out of a 2009 report by the Minnesota Legislature and is governed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. However, representatives from nonprofits like the Great Plains Institute, Izaak Walton League and League of Minnesota Cities also sit on its board.
In total, 140 cities throughout Minnesota are a part of the GreenCities program, and they include nearly half of Minnesota’s population. City Planner Dave Wanberg, the Environmental Commission’s staff liaison, said that roughly 100 cities joined before Faribault.
Since then, the program has largely shifted to the backburner even as the city has worked with Xcel Energy and local organizations to boost energy efficiency, which was the original cornerstone of the GreenStep Cities program and remains key.
Still, the city has logged just four official actions with GreenStep Cities over those four years and remains stuck as a “Level 1” GreenStep city. By contrast, Northfield has logged over 50 official actions and now has reached “Level 4” out of five.
To learn more about how the GreenStep Cities program could benefit Faribault, members of the newly minted commission invited Chris Meyer, Southeast Minnesota Coordinator for CERT (Clean Energy Response Teams)
Meyer covers an expansive 15-county region of the state, from Winona and Red Wing along the Mississippi River all the way to Mankato. In her role, she’s helped cities to adapt policy approaches that save both taxpayer money and the environment.
Meyer said the central focus of the GreenStep Cities program is to help individual cities find solutions that work best for them. Thanks to efforts initiated through GreenStep, cities across the state are now saving $8 million annually on energy costs.
A key portion of the program’s efforts to green up the environment has also been through replacing inefficient lighting with LEDs. Working closely with Xcel Energy through the Partners in Energy Program, Faribault has also moved to replace old lightbulbs with LEDs. Despite the higher sticker price, LEDs save consumers money quickly. That’s because according to the U.S. Department of Energy, they use only 20-25% of the energy and last 15 to 25 longer than incandescent bulbs.
Most GreenStep Cities have now installed LED streetlights. Other breakthroughs include more than 130 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state, more than 229 certified green buildings and more than 587 renewable energy sites.
For those cities that do want to invest in making their communities more environmentally friendly, Meyer and her team work on plans tailored to the needs, priorities and desires of each individual participant.
That level of flexibility and assistance has won the group a favorability rating of 90% from participating cities, according to a recent GreenStep cities survey. Through the program, cities have access to webinars, workshops and even grants they wouldn’t otherwise.
Even though it hasn’t been an active participant with the GreenStep program, Faribault has worked closely not only with Xcel but also the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to adopt environmentally friendly policies.
With concerns about climate change on the rise, Faribault was chosen by the MPCA to put together a Climate Adaptation Plan. It’s just one of four Minnesota cities receiving such assistance, which Wanberg says highlighted Faribault’s strong commitment to the issue.
The plan, a focal point of discussion for the Environmental Commission, will be designed to help the city weather flooding, storms, excessive heat and other extreme weather events and patterns that are expected to occur more frequently as a result of climate change. The new plan will build off the work that Faribault did from 2017-18 on a climate change impact study. As was the case with the earlier study, the Climate Adaptation Plan will be led by a consultant team and staff at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at no cost to the city.
Given the hard work put in by community stakeholders, Wanberg said he believes the city could easily be considered at least a “Step 2” or “Step 3” city by GreenStep. Being certified as such could easily open up funding opportunities, according to Meyer.
“We’ve been told by cities that their participation in GreenStep has helped them to win grants because it showed commitment to action and made their grant application more competitive,” she said.
While having a staff member focused on environmental issues can be crucial, Meyer said the real linchpin is often having active, engaged citizen volunteers who are concerned and knowledgeable about the environment.
“It’s great to have city staff involved and most of all, citizen involvement,” she said. “Those cities (that have both) seem to be the most successful.”