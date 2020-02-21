This week, Faribault Police are looking for Eduardo Guerra, 41. He is the subject of a warrant for second-degree assault and domestic assault. He is also wanted for failing to appear in relation to DWI charges, and a probation violation warrant from another DWI conviction. Guerra is 5’9” tall, weighs 195 pounds, hasbrown eyes and black hair.
They are also looking for Abdi Mohamed, 37. Mohamed is the subject of two warrants for fifth-degree controlled substances and criminal trespassing. Mohamed is 5’5” tall, weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Guerra or Mohamed is asked to call the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305.