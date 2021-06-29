Faribault police are working to learn who ripped an ATM from its mount early Monday morning.
Police Capt. Neal Pederson said the incident at CCF Bank, 300 Western Ave. NW was reported at approximately 3:20 a.m. Monday. Pederson said it appears that someone had connected a chain/strap from a truck to the ATM and pulled the machine from the mount, but didn't take the device. Truck tracks — devices used in place of wheels to help a vehicle better grip the driving surface — were reportedly used. Though the bank initially thought money inside the ATM had been taken, whether or not that's the case is still under investigation.
As of Monday, investigators were working to learn whether surveillance footage captured the incident. As of Tuesday morning, a suspect profile had not been developed.
Pederson said the incident is of the first of its kind in Faribault that he is aware of. However, detectives are aware of similar incidents occurring in the Twin Cities metro.
According to an April 16 CBS Minnesota report, the FBI in Minneapolis reported nearly a dozen banks and ATMs had been burglarized in the previous five days, though there has been no connection established between those series of incidents and Monday’s report.
Pederson asked anyone with information on this case or who sees suspicious activity to immediately call Faribault police at 507-334-4305.