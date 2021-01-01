Now in its third year, Nerstrand’s third annual Christmas lights competition may have been its most successful yet, thanks in no small part to help received from generous donors.
Launched by outgoing City Councilor Gretchen Gilmore, the Christmas lights competition has quickly become a tradition in the small town of about 300. According to City Clerk Dana Jans, about 20 households participated in this competition this year.
Unlike in previous years, the competition wasn’t just for bragging rights. First-, second- and third-place winners each received a gift card for use at Nerstrand Meats, with a $50 card going to the first place finisher, $30 card to second place and $10 card to third place.
The gift cards were donated by Chad and Terri Neumann, though they didn’t participate in the contest judging. Instead, Gilmore and city maintenance worker Harold Glende were tasked with evaluating each light display and selecting three winners.
To participate in the “Nerstrand Light Fight,” residents had to email Gilmore and Glende in time for judging the weekend of Dec. 19-20. Winners were announced a week later on the city’s Facebook page.
This year, first place actually went to the display put up by Jans and her husband Scott. In second was the home owned by Brent and Mandi Hadler, and in third place was the Neumanns’ son, Bailey.
This was the second year the Janses have participated in the contest, though Scott Jans says his family has put up lights on and off for about a decade. This year, he decorated some additional trees with help from the kids, but still was surprised by the result.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect to even place,” he said. “There were a lot of nice houses.”
Jans said he’s looking forward to doing the lights competition next year and his kids are even more enthusiastic. As for the gift card, he’s hoping to get some beefsteak and bacon for the whole family to enjoy.
This was only the second year BaileyNeumann has had a house to decorate, though his grandparents share his passion for Christmas lights. Even as a first year homeowner, he placed in last year’s competition as well. Bailey added lights this year and looks forward to putting up even more next year. As for his gift card, he’s already stopped by the meat market and purchased a nice smoked pork chop for dinner.
Even though it didn’t donate the gift cards, Mary Heggedahl said she was glad Nerstrand Meats was able to play a role. Heggedahl, who long ran the meat market alongside her late husband Clyde, hasn’t been in the store much lately, but has appreciated the lights around town.
“It was nice that people took advantage of when the weather was beautiful to get Christmas decorations out,” she said. “It really uplifts people with everything that’s going on right now.”