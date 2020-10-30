With less 100 hours until Election Day, Democratic candidate Dan Feehan spent Friday visiting supporters in Owatonna to thank them for their tireless work throughout his campaign for the 1st Congressional District seat.
The Mankato resident said that while Steele County and southern Rice County tend to vote red – or Republican – in elections, he refuses to pigeonhole any voter by a color or party, stating that is what leads to the division he is trying to fight as he challenges U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn for the second time.
“I believe southern Minnesota is very independent minded, sure Trump won in 2016, but we voted for Obama twice, and for George W. Bush twice before that,” Feehan said in Owatonna on Friday afternoon. “I think southern Minnesotans are exhausted and sick and tired of being placed in one camp or the other, when you hear someone say you are red or blue, that is divisive politics, which is why I’m running in the first place.”
In 2018, Feehan and Hagedorn faced off in one of the tightest political races of the year, with Hagedorn edging out Feehan by only 1,315 votes for the seat that Democrat Tim Walz gave up for his successful run for governor. In Steele County, however, Hagedorn’s victory was double-digit, capturing 56% of Steele County voters to Feehan’s 44%. Still, Democratic strategists consider Feehan their best bet to flip a Minnesota district this year.
The political news organization Politico considered the race between the two a tossup earlier in October.
The Republican Party has been heavily targeting southern Minnesota recently, with several visits from President Donald Trump occurring in the region. Feehan said the focus on southern Minnesota, as well as the direct attacks that have been circulating against him and other Democratic candidates, is an obvious sign that the party feels threatened by their chances come Tuesday.
“We stand a positive chance to make change and demand change,” Feehan said. “Leaders should lead and bring unity – when you are in charge you need to be in charge. The millions of dollars in dark money that is being spent to target southern Minnesota right now is sending us the message that we are right on track to make those changes.”
It was over a year ago when Feehan first announced that he would be making a second run against Hagedorn for the congressional seat, long before the COVID-19 pandemic changed every aspect of life. Though campaigning during the pandemic has been different and has presented interesting challenges along the way, Feehan said he feels confident that he is making his voice heard in the district.
“This year has been hard, but we are working on building a sense of hope,” Feehan said, adding that he views serving in Congress as a public service. “In general 2020 has been an upsetting year out of our control, but this is one thing you can do and can control.”
“Get out there and vote,” he continued. “The most upsetting thing is when I hear people say their vote doesn’t matter, but it does – no matter who you vote for. And if I win, I will work just as hard to work for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did. We have to be able to disagree and still get stuff done, there is no other option.”