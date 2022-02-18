An assistant Rice County attorney has announced he is running for the top post and the departing Faribault police chief is endorsing him. The current county attorney has not said if he will seek re-election.
Brian Mortenson recently announced he will seek the Rice County attorney seat in the November election. He has been an assistant county attorney since 2016. He moved from Florida, where he was an assistant state attorney.
He has prosecuted some of the county’s largest drug cases, he said in a press release. He also previously served on the Rice County Treatment Court.
“My priorities for the County Attorney’s Office include providing effective representation of the county in the courtroom and the community, serving the county with greater efficiency, including being a better steward of Rice County resources and tax dollars, and creating an office atmosphere of collaboration and team success to help retain quality attorneys,” Mortenson said in the release.
The candidate also said he would “work to repair the strained relationship between the County Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement.”
In response to an invitation to comment on that claim and whether he will seek re-election, County Attorney John Fossum gave this statement:
“We are a long way from campaign season,” he said. “We work hard with our law enforcement partners to achieve our goals. We appreciate all their hard work as we protect public safety together.”
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said he’d “like to see relationships improved” with the County Attorney’s Office and he supports Mortenson’s campaign.
“Brian Mortenson has assured me he would open up better communications and improve relationships with law enforcement, which I feel is vital for ongoing system success,” Bohlen said. “I support Brian’s campaign for becoming the next Rice County attorney and feel he would do an excellent job for victims of crime in Faribault and all of Rice County.”
The soon retiring police chief said the County Attorney’s Office currently declines or dismisses too many charges and does not provide explanations to the Police Department.
“My staff and I have been frustrated with the lack of transparency on charging and the amount of declinations and dismissals from that office,” he said. “Too many times repeat offenders have been given a pass.”
In some instances Bohlen said the attorney’s office has released suspects from jail without notifying his department.
“(Officers) were working on getting all reports to the charging attorney only to find that the office already let them out of jail without even a conversation,” he said. “That should not happen, as we are in this together to build solid cases and we should all be more victim-centered. Despite COVID and court backlogs, every victim of a violent crime deserves their day in court.”
Bohlen said he’d also like the County Attorney’s Office to resume providing training to police officers.
“The training helps officers build better cases, understand courtroom testimony and become more familiar with legislative updates from an attorney’s perspective,” the chief said. “Thankfully, we do have some solid training coming through our city prosecutor’s office.”
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas does not share Bohlen’s concerns.
“When the Sheriff’s Office has an issue with the charging of a case or the outcome of a case, we have been able to sit down with John Fossum’s office and work through our differences,” he said.