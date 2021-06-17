Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Dakota County in east central Minnesota... Northwestern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota... Northeastern Rice County in south central Minnesota... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Webster, or 11 miles northwest of Northfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Northfield and Farmington around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Stanton, Cannon Falls and Welch. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...2.50IN; WIND...60MPH