Less than a year after taking the job as Morristown’s city administrator, Michael Mueller could soon assume the administrator's role in a small northwest Minnesota town.
Out of a pool of more than 30 applicants, Mueller has been named one of five finalists for the administrator’s position in Frazee. The community of 1,350 located in Becker County, about a 15 minute drive from Detroit Lakes.
Frazee Councillor Mike Sharp said that the council plans to meet Thursday afternoon to make its final selection. According to Sharp, the position became open due to the retirement of its administrator.
Despite its relatively small size, Sharp said that Frazee has attracted commuters, benefiting from its proximity to Detroit Lakes and location just off of U.S. Hwy. 10. It also has some industry of its own and the lakes region has its appeal for tourists as well.
Though its only modestly larger than Morristown, which has about 1,000 residents, Frazee’s city administrator is a full-time employee and is assisted by a deputy administrator. By contrast, Mueller serves as only a part-time administrator in Morristown.
Mueller assumed his current position in Morristown at the end of last July. During his time as City Administrator, Mueller had helped to guide the council through a period of change. Under the leadership of newly elected Mayor Tony Lindahl, the city redoubled efforts to repair crumbling roads and attract new businesses to town.
Mueller has sought to build on that work, identifying the promotion of new housing and residential development as a priority. During his tenure the council approved a 2021 city budget that included a levy increase, with Lindahl and councilors citing long unmet needs.