Last Thursday, the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program fund was exhausted, bringing a temporary halt to one of the most successful small business programs in modern history and leaving many businesses in the lurch.
State Bank of Faribault President John Carlander said that the rush to apply for loans was unlike anything he’s seen in his 35 years as a banker. Carlander said that he and four other bank staff have worked exclusively on PPP applications since the program launched.
“It’s been a lot of work,” he said. “A lot of overtime, a lot of evenings, a lot of weekends. I basically have my staff working around the clock.”
Authorized as part of the federal government's $2 trillion CARES Act, the PPP program is designed to help small businesses retain their employees. It allows individual employers with fewer than 500 employees to receive as much as $10 million. PPP is particularly attractive for businesses because it's fully refundable, so long as at least 75% of the loans must be used to pay wages and benefits. The remainder can be used to cover interest on mortgage as well as rent or utility bills.
In order to handle the deluge of paperwork, Carlander hired two additional staff members. Before all funds had been claimed, State Bank of Faribault managed to help 140 local businesses secure $12.5 million in funding through the program.
With a second round of funding expected on Thursday, Carlander said that he and his staff are already helping businesses prepare additional applications. In addition, some businesses saw their initial applications fail due to improper documentation and plan to try again.
Carlander said he expects the rush for loans to be even greater once the fund is replenished. That's because once the second round of funds is gone, many analysts believe there won't be any more to come.
The 500 employee limit does have some exemptions, but larger businesses have come under fire for utilizing the program. On Monday, fast food restaurant Shake Shack, which has thousands of employees at more than 200 restaurants, announced it would return its PPP loan.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said he is glad to see some larger businesses exercising a bit of corporate responsibility, freeing up funds for the most at-risk small businesses.
While several other programs are available through the state and federal governments, such as the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Relief Loan, Carlander said that the PPP program has proven by far the most attractive for businesses, because it’s fully forgivable.
By contrast, the state’s small business assistance program only provides half forgivable loans, and only for up to $35,000. The Disaster Relief Loan offers both forgivable and non-forgivable loans, but the forgivable loans are capped at just $10,000.
As the pandemic takes its toll, many area businesses are in danger. Mike Jennings, a member of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association’s board, warned the Minnesota legislature April 16 that up to 30% of restaurants could close permanently.
Similarly, Lauren McGinty, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, testified at the same hearing that 79% of craft breweries will close within the next six months if the shutdown continues.
Many restaurants and craft breweries are offering takeout and delivery options, but making that model work has proven a challenge for some. Given the depth of the crisis, the PPP program provides an essential lifeline for businesses on the brink of financial disaster.
Local governments are trying to provide some assistance as well. At its meeting on Thursday, Faribault’s Economic Development Authority authorized a new program that will enable businesses that owe money to the EDA to defer those loans.
The deferment program will cover the next three months - May, June and July. Companies will still be expected to pay interest. In order to qualify, companies must confirm that they have been “directly and adversely affected by the conditions that precipitate the emergency declaration.”
Northfield’s EDA has authorized similar measures to help local businesses like Reunion, a restaurant and tavern in the downtown district. The Rice County Housing and Redevelopment Authority deferred loans it made to two Northfield breweries, Tanzenwald and Imminent.
Gov. Walz’s executive orders have also enabled local EDAs like Northfield’s to utilize Minnesota Investment Fund dollars for temporary small business relief.