With three additional roundabouts expected to open by the end of 2025, Rice County motorists may soon feel as if they're going in circles.
One of the three is planned for 30th Street and Hwy. 3 on Faribault's north side. The other two are included in Rice County's 10-year (2022-31) Transportation Improvement Plan. One is set for the western edge of Lonsdale at County Road 2 and Hwy. 19 and planned for 2025. The other — at the eastern Hwy. 19/Interstate 35 interchange — is far bigger, both in size and cost, and could start next spring.
Rice County commissioners, concerned about traffic safety, have for years pressed for upgrades to the east side of the interchange. A traffic light added to the west side of the interchange more than a decade ago helped control traffic, but with growth in both Lonsdale and Northfield, and improvements to the Flying J Travel Center, traffic counts on Hwy. 19 have skyrocketed. And with it, safety issues and frustrations.
Commissioners Galen Malecha and Jeff Docken have pushed for improvements, focusing on the difficulties northbound travelers have when exiting the interstate and wanting to head west. Docken has mused that anyone looking to turn left from the off ramp at certain times of day should "pack a lunch."
Malecha, too, has concerns about backups on the exit ramp that stretch to the interstate, and the hazards — especially for semi-trailers — in trying to turn left at the intersection.
"We want to make sure that people coming and going on the interstate are safe in their travels," he said.
Because Hwy. 19 is a state road, the roundabout project would normally be led — and funded — by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. But after MnDOT urged county officials to take the lead, they began looking for ways to get the project done.
A roundabout, County Engineer Dennis Luebbe has said, makes sense, because it will keep traffic moving and decrease the likelihood of fatal crashes.
A 2017 MnDOT study showed an 86% decrease in fatal crashes and an 83% reduction in serious injury crashes at intersections where roundabouts had been installed. Overall, the study showed a 42% reduction in the injury crash rate.
Chad Sweeney, assistant Rice County engineer, says the roundabout "will be designed with trucks in mind." That means large farm equipment will also be able to navigate the circle.
A concept plan unveiled at a community meeting earlier this fall shows a six-legged roundabout with a 224-foot radius. That's large enough to accommodate the largest vehicles allowed on the interstate, 67-foot trailers. And it's a full 75 feet wider that the roundabout at County Road 1 near Millersburg. The six legs include two for Hwy. 19, the on and off ramps for northbound I-35, and the frontage roads north and south of Hwy. 19.
The project's on the books for 2022, but how that will shake out hasn't yet been decided.
Sweeney says that staging, when each portion of the project will be done — and how traffic will move during construction hasn't been decided. Staging will also determine how quickly the project can be completed. If the county were able to close off the area, the roundabout could be finished rather quickly. But that's unlikely, said Sweeney, meaning work could run into a second construction season.
The biggest concern for engineers is money. So far, the county's got $2.4 million in grant money and pledged another $750,000 of its own for the project, which Luebbe believes could cost up to $3.5 million. If that happens, county leaders have asked, where will the balance come from? After all, the county will be working on a state road.
Sweeney, Luebbe and County Administrator Sara Folsted all say they're being proactive in asking the question.
"We don't know if (a shortfall) is going to happen," said Sweeney, "but we want the state to be aware."