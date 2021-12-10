You can take home a piece of Faribault history and benefit the Rice County Historical Society during a sale at the Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. buildings.
Faribault resident Matt Leister organized the event, working with two other volunteers. He said his interest in local history prompted him to call one of the new owners after he learned some buildings would be taken down. Historical Preservation Commission members approved the demolition permit on Wednesday.
When he proposed the sale, Leister said, Nicole El-Sawaf, of KK&G Properties, was “pretty ecstatic” about the idea. He then got in touch with the Historical Society.
“There’s not much historical stuff,” he said, “but there is a lot of stuff people could use, rather than have it go into a landfill.”
Along with “cash and carry” items, like plastic bins, shelving, workbench tables, 55-gallon drums, doors, Christmas tree stands, and light fixtures, visitors can bid on two greenhouse buildings, a walk-in cooler, conveyors, and an early 20th century Clipper Seed Cleaner.
El-Sawaf has agreed to donate the sale proceeds up to $8,000. Leister said he and two other volunteers have put in over 100 hours preparing for the event held Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. All items are 50% off on Sunday.
If you go, bring cash and pack your patience. The sale will be held in one building, with visitors waiting in a heated greenhouse and sent in 25 at a time.
Leister said a snowplow will clear the lot after Friday’s forecasted snowstorm.
“We hope people are understanding,” he added, “and we really hope there’s a good turnout. We’d like to get to that $8,000.”
The Farmer Seed and Nursery building is at 818 4th St. NW. For more information, including photos of items for sale, visit: facebook.com/events/3083843485226819.