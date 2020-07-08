The four H’s in 4-H have new meaning this year as Rice County members use their heads, hearts and hands to protect their health.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, 4-H’ers will use their skills to show their projects and livestock from a distance rather than speaking with judges face-to-=face at the Rice County Fair.
For over 100 years, 4-H clubs across the nation have engaged youth in activities that help them develop leadership skills and share their talents through a variety of means. During the summer, 4-H’ers typically prepare their animals for judging and put finishing touches on projects. This year, the cancellation of the Rice County and Minnesota State Fair pushed leaders to seek a different platform for 4-H’ers.
Kelly Chadwick, Rice County Extension educator for 4-H youth development, worked with judges and volunteers for the past three months to experiment with different methods and platforms for Rice County 4-H judging this year. Participants gave feedback after testing out the different ideas, considered possible complications for unique project areas, and the 4-H Executive Board concluded that virtual judging would work just fine.
The platform of choice, Flipgrid, allows 4-H members to record videos of themselves showing their projects. With the sense of touch missing from the experience, particularly for livestock judging, the judges will need to base their decision more strongly than ever on the participants’ ability to talk through their knowledge pieces. Participants have until July 13 to submit their videos, and judges will then provide feedback via live video chat.
“Judging will look different, and not all projects will have that full experience,” said Chadwick. “It’s going to be one where the kids will really have to try their best to explain and talk about their project in that particular category … It’s really going to rely on conversation and pictures this time versus hands-on experience some of these projects rely on.”
Although online, livestock judging events will take place as they were originally scheduled — the poultry show on July 21; sheep, beef and meat goats on July 22; dairy, horse and rabbits on July 23 and swine and dairy goats on July 24. While livestock judging usually allows for spectators, Chadwick said the board hasn’t figured out a way to make the youth video submissions public without violating a safety of minors policy. Even if photos and videos can’t be shared virtually, the public can see the results posted online.
Handing out ribbons to the winners proposes another uncertainty this summer. Chadwick said judges may recognize winners with a letter of recognition, and the number of winners will determine whether judges distribute ribbons all at once or in smaller groups.
After competing at the county level, the 4-H’ers can move up to the state level just like other years. However, with the Minnesota State Fair cancelled this year because of the pandemic, champion competitors need to stay updated on the plans ahead. Chadwick said final project judging will be virtual, and an announcement next week will reveal the plans for livestock judging.
A couple of the usual categories in 4-H judging were eliminated, even though the vast majority translated to a virtual format. For safety reasons, the horse contests and dog projects were cancelled. Chadwick explained that not all families have access to the correct tools to accomplish the games required of these contests.
Virtual judging also means a restriction to the number of projects members may submit in each category. Cloverbuds, the youngest 4-H’ers, are limited to three projects instead of 10 this year. Older 4-H’ers may normally enter five projects per category, but this year that limit is capped at one project per category.
Carrie Kraft, of Lonsdale, the mother of three Wheatland Wheaties 4-H’ers, said her daughters normally complete a lot of projects for the Rice County Fair. Her oldest daughter Hannah, 14, did close to 40 projects last year and had a hard time narrowing down her options.
Kraft’s daughter Natalie, 12, said she’s happy she can submit her projects at all. She plans to enter a rabbit and chicken for judging, play her violin in the performing arts division and talk about four common burns for the health category.
“I would rather do it in person than online,” Natalie admitted. But, she added, “It’s definitely going to be a good experience probably.”
Despite the missing components of 4-Hers in-person interaction with judges, Chadwick said the virtual judging will challenge 4-H members to develop different skill sets. Participants will need to apply their technological skills and build self-confidence in front of a camera. Chadwick acknowledged that capturing enthusiasm on video can be difficult, but she hopes the participants have fun and make the most of the unique experience.
Katie Judd-Landrum, of Waterville, a mom to two Warsaw Willing Workers, said her son Taylor, 17, and daughter Clare, 12, plan to film their beef showing on their farm this weekend. Together, they have eight animals to show.
When the Rice County Fair was cancelled, Judd-Landrum said her family cycled through all sorts of emotions — sadness, disappointment, but also understanding. What was harder was learning that Rice County 4-H opted for virtual judging while other local counties conducted in-person judging this summer. Still, Judd-Landrum understands the need for safety and wants her children to embrace virtual judging.
“… It’s just the decision that’s been made, and you have to go with it because that’s life,” said Judd-Landrum. “It also shows the kids things change, and you have to be adaptable to change.”