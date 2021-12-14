Trystar announced the acquisition of Total Plant Management Group, Inc. (TPMG) to add prefabricated buildings, control panels, metering skids, and modular electrical substations (“E-Houses”) to its portfolio of power cable, power distribution, and test products.
Headquartered in Houston, TPMG designs, manufactures, and integrates both blast rated and non-blast rated custom prefabricated steel buildings to protect workers and critical equipment including switchgear, electrical power distribution equipment, and automation and control equipment.
These remote buildings serve as transportable control centers and substations and can be configured in any size and in multiple stories. In contrast to conventional permanent buildings and enclosures, they are more flexible, accommodating a wider variety of applications. They can also be more cost-effective. Further, the modular design offers scalability when a site may need to change its electrical power and controls over time.
The TPMG buildings are fabricated and tested before they arrive on site so they can be installed and put into service quickly. The product line offers both blast resistant and non-blast resistant models which are ideal for a multitude of industries like power generation, energy, oil and gas, mining, chemical, petrochemical, nuclear, steel, pulp and paper, data centers, education, defense, and pharmaceutical.
The acquisition of TPMG also enhances Trystar’s power solutions with automation and control system integration capabilities.
“The acquisition of Total Plant Management Group is compelling for several reasons,” explained Trystar CEO, A.J. Smith. “Having Remote Instrument Enclosures, Power Control Buildings, and E-Houses in our portfolio allows us to leverage our wide array of power products as an integrated, complete solution for our customers. Further, both companies excel at customization and quick turnaround to meet stringent customer requirements ... and that distinguishes us from our competitors. It also helps that our collective products are manufactured in the U.S. which resonates with our customers and gives them a measure of confidence given ongoing supply chain challenges.”
Total Plant Management Group is a one-stop shop for engineering, design, fabrication, integration, testing, and commissioning of its control panels and buildings. TPMG engineers are directly engaged with OEMs and end users. It then transports the completed structures to the jobsite.
Part of TPMG’s expertise is in turnkey project management where it has earned a reputation for completing quality projects on time, within scope and on budget.
“In addition to providing enhanced solutions in some of the industries we’re both already active in, merging with Trystar will allow us to create solutions for a number of new applications like data centers and other critical facilities where Trystar already has a strong presence,” said Muna Ahmed, President and CEO of TPMG. “Providing our expertise in integrating power generation and control systems will dovetail nicely with Trystar’s portfolio of power distribution and testing equipment. The union of the two companies creates a number of exciting new opportunities.”