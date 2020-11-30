A well-known local developer is proposing to bring a new kind of multifamily housing development into Faribault — one he says could hit the spot of the city’s famously overloaded multifamily housing market.
In addition to serving as member of the city’s Economic Development Authority and general counsel for one of the city’s most prominent companies, KGP Telecommunications, Matt Drevlow is also landlord for a prominent Central Avenue building.
Through his development firm, DIC Holdings, Drevlow is now partnering with local builder Joseph P. Varley construction as well as PlanScape Partners, a development consulting firm, on a plan to bring eight housing units to First Avenue NW and First Street NW, just a block from the city Community Center, library and Buckham West senior center.
Actually composed of two adjacent parcels, the site offers 13,000 to 14,000 square-feet of developable land. Until last year, a three-plex sat on the west parcel, while the east side of the lot was home to a commercial building.
Owned by the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the site is located near to other multi-family housing developments, and the city intended to market it to developers. However, the site’s steep slope has proven something of a challenge.
The city issued a Request for Proposal on the site on Sept. 22, with a deadline of early November. In it, the city sought proposals for a residential development that could be either rentals or owner-occupied.The RFP was issued even as the city has put other potential multi-family housing developments on hold as it conducts a comprehensive study of the area housing market and grapples with the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic’s long-term effects.
Faribault’s efforts to secure additional multi-family housing over the last several years have proven a major success, with several hundred units in the works. A prior market study completed in 2017 showed a vacancy rate of less than 1% in the rental market.
According to Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen, Drevlow’s proposal ended up being the only game in town. In her memo to the council, Kuennen wrote that other developers were interested but turned off by the lot’s steep slope and compact size. Under the proposal by Drevlow and his partners, the development would include eight owner-occupied row “affordable” though market rate row houses with a single stall garage on the bottom level as well as one additional offsite surface parking stall.
The three-level row homes will have a roomy open floor plan, with two bedrooms and an option for a third as well as large decks. According to Drevlow, the development is ideal for young professionals looking for affordable, convenient homeownership opportunity.
“There aren’t any row houses available in Faribault right now, and it’s a unique structure that people are looking for,” he said.
Drevlow said that given the topography of the land, it’s likely that some revisions will need to be made to the original plans. While the proposal is still preliminary, it includes a potential construction start date of May 3, 2021.
Total project cost is estimated to come in at $2.23 million To help compensate for the additional costs posed by the challenging topography, Drevlow is proposing a land purchase price of just $10,000 along with the establishment of a $100,000 Tax Increment Financing district.
Councilor Jonathan Wood, who owns his own construction business, expressed some uncertainty over the financial side of the proposal but said he feels the layout fits the site well. Furthermore, Wood said it’s always good to see a local firm put together a proposal.
“I think they did a good job with it,” he said. “The design looks like it’s going to work really well.”
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson also expressed optimism about the proposal, saying that it could help the city to achieve its long-held goal of both enlarging and diversifying its housing portfolio.
In particular, Johnson said that more downtown housing is always welcome. In line with the city’s goals in the Journey to 2040 Vision plan, he said it could boost downtown businesses and bring its own parking to boot.
“They would be a great addition to the mix of housing in Faribault,” he said. “That they’re close to downtown would also help develop a customer base for those businesses.”