Repair work to pipes in a rural Faribault home is being blamed for a damaging Wednesday evening blaze.
Faribault Fire Department, Rice County Sheriff’s deputies and North Memorial Ambulance Service responded to a structure fire at 17955 Roberds Lake Boulevard after a passerby reported flames coming out of a window of a home shortly before 7 p.m.. When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the back side of the home, according to a release from the Faribault Fire Department.
Firefighters knocked down the flames, and began opening walls and the ceiling searching for fire extension into these areas. The fire reportedly started in the ceiling area of the basement and extended into the attic area of the home.
Firefighters opened up the walls adjacent to the fire and pulled a lot of the ceiling on the first floor to ensure that all hot spots were extinguished.
Owatonna and Morristown Fire departments assisted at the fire scene and covered Faribault's station in case other fire calls came in. All firefighters cleared the scene at 10:35 p.m.
The Faribault Fire Department conducted an investigation and determined that the fire was caused by soldering that was being performed on water pipes in the basement of the home, according to Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
“We are thankful that no one was injured by this fire and would like to thank the Owatonna and the Morristown Fire departments for their assistance at this physically exhausting fire," said Dienst.