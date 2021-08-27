No parent can imagine a worst loss than that of losing a child, so when Maddy and Jonathan Bohn of St. Paul experienced that loss during childbirth the pain was simply unbearable.
“It was traumatizing,” Maddy said as she recalled the death of their son, Brooks, from a prolapsed umbilical cord on May 18, 2020. “No one should ever have to go through that.”
Despite modern medicine, losing a baby before or during childbirth is still common. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States every year — roughly 1 in 160 births. Staff at the Owatonna Hospital and District One in Faribault said those numbers ring true locally, too.
“We have about three losses a year in Owatonna and probably two more in Faribault,” said Sue Shaft, the birth center manager for both hospitals. “We had about 466 births in Owatonna in 2020 and 279 in Faribault, so average pans out.”
Beyond the unexpected loss, the Bohns said there were many things that happened immediately following the death of their son that added to their stress and pain. Wanting to spend as much time with Brooks as they could, Jonathan said the hospital had to keep their baby on ice in his bassinet.
“It was honestly dehumanizing,” said Jonathan, adding that it was upsetting to have the nurses bring more ice. “We are happy we have the opportunity to spend that time with him, but we wish there would have been a way for it to be more comfortable.”
After what the Bohns experienced last year, they knew they needed to do something to help other parents who come face-to-face with the same type of grief. This week, the Bohns made a trip to Owatonna Hospital to donate a specialty bassinet specially designed for infant loss. In a warm room, bereaved parents see their baby’s condition deteriorate rapidly. The CuddleCot system cools the baby in place, allowing the baby to remain with the family, providing the family time they want. The CuddleCot provides a cooling pad that can be placed in any Moses basket, crib, pram or bed that then quietly cools the unit.
The couple picked the hospital because of Jonathan’s personal connections to the area, with many family members living in and around Owatonna. They decided on what would have been their son’s birthday to raise the money to make the donation possible, connecting a nonprofit corporation called Ashlie’s Embrace that specifically helps provide CuddleCots to medical facilities.
“We are trying to parent Brooks however we can,” Jonathan said. “Our goal is to help families, and with this our son can have a legacy.”
During the presentation of the donation, Shaft, the hospital's birth center manager, was moved to tears as she listened to the Bohns’ experience. Having worked directly in obstetrics since 1985, Shaft said she has not forgotten a single family she worked with who experienced early infant loss or still birth.
“People often will tell me that working [in the birth center] must be the most wonderful thing, and it is, but it can also be the saddest thing on earth,” Shaft said. “The heartbreak these parents feel when all of a sudden there is no heartbeat. All those families get is 24 hours with their baby when it should be a lifetime.”
Shaft said for years her staff has requested a CuddleCot for the birth center, but with the $3,000 price tag for one unit she said it just wasn’t feasible. Without the generous donation from the Bohns, Shaft said they likely would have never acquired the CuddleCot for either of the area hospitals.
Because the Owatonna Hospital and District One are both Allina Health facilities run under the same leadership, Shaft said the CuddleCot will be used in both locations whenever needed.
“The time these parents have with their babies is precious, so this is a wonderful gift,” Shaft said.
The Bohns said they are happy to know that their gift would impact two communities, not realizing that the two hospitals were connected. They also offered advice to any parents who may find themselves experiencing the same loss they experienced last spring.
“Be gentle with yourself,” Maddy said. “Take the time with your baby and make sure you support one another.”
Jonathan added that it is critical to find a community of people that can help support grieving parents through their loss, saying that for him it was what he needed to make it through each day.