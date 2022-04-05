An integral part of the community for since the late 1800s, Faribault’s Masonic Lodge No. 9 building was an iconic cornerstone at its 230 Central Ave. N. location in downtown for 164 years.
With membership totals reaching close to 500 back in the day, the large building was the perfect setting for the Faribault Masons’ meetings and activities. It featured three floors with 5,000 square feet on each floor.
Faced with declining numbers in its membership ranks in recent years, Faribault Masonic Lodge #9 members made the decision to downsize its facility and look for a new location to carry on the Masonic tradition in the community.
In 2019 the Masons sold its longtime home on Central Avenue and started the relocation process to its new location just a few doors across the street at 24 Third St. NW.
After a two-year renovation project on the historic McCarthy Building, the Masons plan to dedicate the new lodge space on May 14.
“Originally we were right across the street at 230 Central and that building was built by Masons for Masons,” said Jonathan Wood, worshipful master of Faribault Masonic Lodge #9. “That building was our lodge for 164 years and the Masons have had a presence in Faribault for 166 years.”
The Faribault Masons received their charter from the Minnesota Grand Mason Lodge in 1856.
They rebuilt their lodge on Central Avenue after a fire in 1876.
Over the past two years, the Masons have been renovating their new location, which is also a historic part of Faribault’s downtown and was built in 1884.
“We got started with construction at the end of 2020, but with COVID it slowed down during the construction process,” Wood said. “But we are nearing the end here and on May 14, the Grand Lodge of Minnesota is coming down to do a building dedication ceremony and that will be open to the public … which makes it one of the few Masonic events that is open to the public.”
In addition to the physical move out of 230 Central Ave., the Masons took stock of their situation back in 2019 after the sale of the building and contemplated the concept of merging their lodge with other local Masonic groups.
“When we sold 230 Central we didn’t move right into this building and because of that there was dialogue on whether or not we would merge with Owatonna or Northfield, but the fact that we’ve been here for 166 years — we said we had to find a way to make it work,” Wood said.
Wood hopes their decision inspires other lodges to remain active.
“We hope this becomes a template for other lodges,” he said. “Lodges across the state are experiencing the same thing we went through. They are downsizing and they might have a big old building that is burdensome for the members to maintain. A lot of lodges can hopefully take this template and look at what we have done and copy the moves we made to save other other lodges in the state.”
Wood, who is a member of the Faribault City Council and a construction industry professional, also hopes the Masons inspire other downtown redevelopment.
“On that side of the coin, it is a home run for us, and on the other side of of the coin, it is also a home run and template for downtown Faribault,” he said. “We are saving a building. Someone could look at what we did to save this building and hopefully that will inspire them to purchase or renovate a building downtown. We are really proud of saving the lodge and that we are saving a downtown building.”
Wood encouraged people to invest in the revitalization of the Faribault’s downtown and not be intimidated by the process or working with the city.
The Masons are funding much of the renovation project through the sale of 230 Central Ave. They are also worked with the city to gain Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds and are looking at potential Economic Development Authority funds to help meet their goals.
“For a lot of people, they overlook the city’s willingness to participate and help save these buildings,” Wood said. “We were able to capture some HRA funds to help assist renovating the building, and then the other thing is that we are going to apply to the EDA for some money to do exterior painting.
“A lot of the time, building owners and people interested in doing what we have done have a sense of apprehension because a lot of times when you get the city involved and other government entities involved there’s this misnomer that they are going to slow things down or get in the way.”
The Faribault Historic Preservation Committee is also assisting the Masons in helping maintain the integrity of their new home.
“When we apply for those EDA funds one of the stipulations is that we are going to have to go before the HPC and get a certificate of appropriateness to do that exterior painting,” Wood said. “Some people might look at that is yet another hurdle you have to go through. In all actuality, they’re all volunteers on the HPC and they are people who have an affinity for Faribault’s history and for me it is an opportunity to utilize their knowledge.”
The renovation project will create a 900-square-foot meeting area in the rear of the main floor, which will include a handicap accessible entrance on the backside of the building.
The front-side of the first floor facing the street will be available for retail space rental.
A street-side entrance door on the southwest corner of the building will lead to the second floor office and library area that will be utilized by the Masons. A large apartment will make up the second half of the upper level and be available for rental housing.
The unique front face of the building is clad in Vermont marble. It is one of just two buildings in the state with this architectural feature.
The building was constructed by Irish immigrant Timothy McCarthy, who owned a marble works in town along with brickyards.
“He worked in stone and this building was his ‘business card’ as it was clad in Vermont marble,” building historian Ashley Coon said. “He was also an undertaker and they did some of that work out of this building. He also rented retail space in this building to a couple other people who went on to build their own buildings in town.”
Coon said there is a gap in the history of the building from the late 1800s to more recent times. According to Coon, the last three business in the building prior to the Masons were Roy’s Liquor store in the 1970s and 1980s, the Copper Bean Coffee Shop and most recently a dance studio.
“In the remodel process, we have found paraphernalia from the last three business that have been here,” Coon said. “We have a conveyor belt and an old ice chest cooler down in the basement from Roy’s Liquors, flyers from the Copper Bean and a huge mural from the dance studio … but we haven’t found anything from Timothy (McCarthy).”
Wood added, “One of the fun things about renovating these old buildings is that you are peeling back layers of history. So we’ve tried to save some of the brick and original floors when possible.”
In the renovation process, Wood helped do framing throughout the facility and the Masons have used subcontractors for the flooring, ceiling work and sheet rock. Volunteer help from the members of the lodge has also been utilized throughout the move, including demo work and painting.
“We knew that in order to pull this off there would be a lot sweat equity to make it work,” Wood said.
A wide range of items from the old lodge have been repurposed for use in the new lodge and Coon has helped create and office area and library on the second level that is filled with vintage lodge memorabilia, books and artifacts.
Downstairs, the lodge’s new meeting area will be a solid setting for the next chapters of the Masons’ story in Faribault.
“Our new meeting room will have about 900 square feet for us to conduct our meetings. With the membership that we have now, this is a much more appropriate size for us,” Wood said.