spotlight Faribault teen injured in freeway crash Kristine Goodrich Feb 14, 2022 A Faribault teenager was seriously injured in a crash on I-35 Monday afternoon. Andrew James Caron, 16, was northbound on the interstate when he crashed a pickup into a bridge post at Millersburg Boulevard west of Dundas around 3:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol. Caron had life-threatening injures. He was air-lifted by North Memorial Air Care to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The Rice County Sheriff's Office, Northfield Fire Department and Northfield Hospital Ambulance also responded to the crash.