A Faribault man who allegedly stabbed a man in a domestic dispute Monday was charged with a felony Friday in Rice County District Court.
Kelvin Kenyatta Patrick, 31, is charged with two counts of second degree assault.
Court documents state Patrick was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched to 1625 17th St. NW in Faribault in reference to a 911 hang-up. Dispatchers advised that the caller stated she and someone she knew were heading to the hospital because he had been stabbed in the chest.
After arriving at District One Hospital, police were informed by a witness that a domestic incident occurred prior to the stabbing. Patrick had allegedly been told to come to the house because the alleged victim wanted to fight him, and the alleged victim went outside to confront the suspect before he was stabbed.
Court documents state the stab wound resulted in a punctured lung. The alleged victim was later taken to North Memorial Medical Center.
Patrick was arrested Wednesday after he was identified during a traffic stop in Anoka County.
In a post-Miranda interview Thursday, Patrick said the alleged victim’s hands were in his pocket, which made him nervous that he possibly had a gun. He then admitted to taking his knife out and having “just swung.” Court documents state he admitted never seeing a gun.
Judge Fred Wellmann set conditional bail for Patrick at $125,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6.