In the last two years, countless industries and businesses have been affected by supply chain issues, as well as shortages on computer chips and staffing. These three issues, on top of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have hurt many businesses — local and global.
Local businesses may not all be affected by the chip shortage directly, but not having enough computer chips slows down production of all machinery, vehicles, computers, hospital equipment, and much more. Nort Johnson, president of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, explained the impact of the shortages.
“Fuel prices, supply chain issues from a delivery perspective and material shortages have been a tough combination for many of our businesses," he said. "The employment issue is one of the biggest pieces for our businesses right now. Everyone is affected by this all across the board."
No company or business has gone completely unaffected by these issues, especially not small/local businesses, which don't have the same reach as large corporations. Large corporations are shocked with empty shelves and short supply, but the small, local businesses are hit harder, whether they directly or indirectly use the computer chips.
“As much as anything, it's an indirect effect: their partners are affected more than the local places are. Slowed down processes mean that everything is affected indirectly,” Johnson said.
To summarize, businesses are struggling to get new inventory and hire or retain employees. Each element of the current issues add together to make it harder for businesses to operate. Many businesses have gone under amid these concerns, but those that remained in business have learned to work around the ever present issues.
“The problem has not become worse, but there is still definitely a bottleneck,” said Johnson.
R. C. Bliss Ford in Faribault has felt the impact of the chip shortage since the beginning. Previously, Bliss used to focus on new vehicles, but the business has had to adapt to the times and fill its lots with used cars.
“The chip shortage has had an immense effect. Very limited supply of new vehicles. Most new vehicles are special ordered by the customers,” said Joe, an employee at Bliss.
New Ford models, like the Maverick, a small, economical pickup truck, the f150 Lightning, an electric version of the f150, and the top of the line super duties draw people to order new cars to their customized specifications, but other than those orders, almost all of the rest of the sales come from used vehicles.
With new vehicles nowhere to be found, “the owners are spending a lot of time at auctions to buy used cars,” said Joe.
Everything in the automotive industry has been delayed by one factor or another over the last two years, whether that be COVID, the chip shortage, or supply chain issues. When each one of these factors comes into play at the same time, the delays build up.
“When it comes to parts, It took six months to get a key for a customer,” said Joe.
Even in a time of long delays and complications, R. C. Bliss adapted by “trying to put a fair price on them to keep the inventory moving."