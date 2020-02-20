A new law co-authored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Marco Rubio could have a major impact in helping veterans to get good paying, high quality jobs once they return from deployment.
Locally, it could help county and regional agencies to streamline the job search process for veterans. While a myriad of programs are available to help veterans, they aren’t always the easiest to navigate.
Titled the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act, the new bill is designed to assist veterans re-entering the workforce by directing the National Science Foundation to help veterans to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).
While the bill doesn’t include any additional funding for the NSF, it will require the agency and others throughout the federal government to conduct unprecedented internal studies. Depending on the results of the studies, additional legislation could be forthcoming to help veterans access the assistance they need.
“Now that the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act has been signed into law, we can provide veterans with the tools to secure well-paying jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math through STEM career training,” said Klobuchar.
A new report from the Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank focused on national security and military issues, highlighted both the challenges veterans face and the opportunities they have.
The report notes that veterans have a lower unemployment rate and higher average income than non-veterans. Despite that, many veterans report being underemployed, and may struggle to adapt to changing responsibilities.
Noting that veterans have unique skills, particularly with regards to leadership, but transitioning from the military to civilian life can be difficult, the report says many businesses need to think of hiring a veteran as a long-term “investment.”
The report specifically highlights the opportunities available to veterans in the tech sector. It notes that despite increasing promotion of STEM programs, U.S. Universities are only producing about a third of the number of graduates required to fill job openings.
“There is an enormous opportunity to provide a service to the nation by increasing the pipeline of veterans employed in the technology sector,” it argues.
The report laments that given the maze of assistance programs offered by the federal government, it’s often difficult for veterans to choose what might be best for them. However, County Veterans Service Officers can help.
“Local CVSOs can help them navigate those roadblocks,” said Waseca County CVSO Chris Hinton. “We know about what grants and programs are available to help veterans in a variety of fields.”
While neither Klobuchar nor fellow Sen. Tina Smith serve on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, they’ve actively worked on veterans issues. Klobuchar has worked across party lines to help veterans who suffered health effects from toxic chemicals while serving.
Minnesota’s senior senator does sit on the Senate’s Commerce Committee, which has a wide purview over telecommunications and other STEM-related industries. She’s long championed legislation to invest more funding in STEM education.