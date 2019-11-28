Sometimes winter means staying staying home where it’s warm, but that’s not the case next weekend in Faribault.
Kelly Nygaard, the Chamber’s Faribault Main Street coordinator and marketing manager, hopes the third annual Winterfest encourages everyone in the community to bundle up and celebrate the season. The three-day event offers a wide variety of activities and entertainment with something for all ages.
“We’re just so excited for this event,” said Nygaard. “I think it’s a wonderful celebration for Faribault.”
Winterfest kicks off from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday with a window-decorating contest for downtown businesses. About 15 businesses participate in the contest annually, and community members are asked to wander up and down Central Avenue to pick and then vote on their favorite. Ballots are available at the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Faribault Community Center.
During the same time slot, Adam Scholljegerdes and others from Sakatah Signs Carving and Creations will use chainsaws and smaller hand tools on the corner of Fourth Street and Central Avenue to develop a winter-themed ice carving.
Meanwhile, as people venture inside downtown businesses to warm up, they can catch musical performances by local students. The Faribault Middle School orchestra performs in the Backrach Building atrium, at 318 Central Ave., Chappuis Jewelers and the 212A building as the Faribault High School choir sings carols at the Faribault Community Center.
Walking isn’t the only means of navigating Central Avenue. As in previous years, a horse-drawn wagon will transport riders through the downtown area from 5 to 8 p.m. Pickup locations are outside the Faribault Community Center and Chappuis Jewelers at 413 Central.
Buckham Center offers offers various forms of entertainment the first evening of Winterfest. A live reindeer and Santa Claus arrive at 5:30 p.m. outside the Buckham Memorial Library, where children can pose for pictures with the North Pole visitors. Games and activities take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center along with face painting, a bounce house and treats in the gym. At Buckham West, the Over and Back Band presents a holiday performance.
That same night, the Paradise Center of the Arts presents its 7:30 p.m. ASL interpreted and sensory friendly performance of “Peter Pan.” The grand opening for the show is 7:30 p.m. Friday, and another performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, after the Parade of Lights. Five more performances will be held after Winterfest ends.
The fun continues Friday, but this time, visitors are invited to tour the Alexander Faribault House. The Rice County Historical Society (RCHS) opens the Faribault family house multiple times throughout the year, but Winterfest offers a unique opportunity to view the historic house at night and in the wintertime. The house opens again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
“There’s something magical that happens with the house, I think, at night,” said Sue Garwood, executive director of RCHS. “It feels very much like the beginning of the holiday season.”
RCHS volunteers prepare the house for the Christmas season with French Canadian decor, echoing the heritage of the city’s founding father, with homemade ornaments as the family likely used in the late 1800s. Tour guides will share their knowledge of the house and the time period, and light refreshments will be available.
The final day of Winterfest, Dec. 7, includes the annual Sleds on Central Vintage Snowmobile Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Central Avenue. Faribault Main Street partners with the Faribo Sno-Go Club for the glimpse back in time.
“Snowmobiling has been a sport that’s been around for a very long time, and it’s just a way to get people to enjoy the long winters,” said Bree DeGrood, treasurer of the Sno-Go Club. “If you take that on, winter could be your favorite season, and you don’t hear that a lot from Minnesotans. Living in this part of the country, you might as well enjoy it.”
There’s more to enjoy throughout the day, including the Craft Spirits Holiday Market from noon to 5 p.m. at 10,000 Drops Craft Distillery and the Winter Farmers Market from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
As the sun goes down, the celebration continues with a fireworks launching at 5:30 p.m. near the Faribault American Legion. Nygaard said the cold weather makes these fireworks pop with color, and for many children who weren’t allowed to stay up late for the Fourth of July show, this may be a first-time experience.
After the fireworks end, around 40 floats for the Parade of Lights travel down Central Avenue in style. Businesses, individuals and organizations participate each year by creating their own floats to reflect the brightness of the holiday season. Gordy Kosfeld of KDHL Radio was selected as the Winterfest parade grand marshal this year for his community engagement and support.
The final event of the night is a street dance, which lasts from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and features Fender Bender, recently voted as Southern Minnesota Scene’s top band. A heated tent and fire rings will be located at the 400 block.
“People can come down and bundle up and boogie with us,” said Nygaard. “It’s relatively warm in that heated tent. And where else are you going to find a street dance in Minnesota in December?”