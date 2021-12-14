When it comes to structure in a school day, it likely comes as no surprise that distance learning last school year has thrown many students off track.
Now that students are back inside the schools five days a week, many systems across the country are seeing behavioral problems. Faribault Middle School is no exception to this trend.
Reshard Saulter stepped into Faribault Middle School’s new role, dean of students, on Dec. 6. Members of the Faribault School Board voted to create the position at a Oct. 26 meeting to help alleviate the problems the school has been having.
Saulter’s employment contract is offered at 210 days, prorated to 138 days for the 2022 fiscal year, with an annual salary amount of $86,500, prorated for $56,900 for the 2022 fiscal year.
Education and law enforcement
Originally from south Florida, Saulter earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Minnesota, Morris, and he earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Liberty University. Saulter is currently working on his doctorate degree in organizational leadership.
He started out in education 25 years ago and taught special education. He also has 21 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently serving the community of Rosemount. He feels the mix of both education and law enforcement in his background help him in the dean of students position, as he’s used to talking with others and managing behavioral issues. A coach of both youth and high school wrestling, Saulter added that dealing with kids in different settings also helps strengthen his ability to connect with students.
As dean of students, he'll works with students who are often tardy, students who skip class/school, and students who disrupt class. While allowing the principal and assistant principal to focus on administrative needs, Saulter explains his role also helps teachers to be able to focus on teaching.
With the size of FMS in mind, housing grades six through eight, Saulter feels the dean of students position was well needed. Even though he’s only been on board for one week, he said he’s noticed an impact in class and in the school.
FMS Principal Joe Sage, too, feels confident in Saulter and the impact his role will have on students, especially with his caliber and background in education.
“[Saulter’s] been here over a week, but I almost immediately feel the impact. He’s building relationships all around the building,” said Sage. “He’s able to assist us with disciplinary issues we deal with.”
Since the day he started, Sage says he has not seen Saulter without kids around him.
“He’s embedded himself in our school,” said Sage. “We’re tremendously excited and blessed to have him join our family at FMS. We’re looking forward to all the good he can do and continuing the good work at FMS.”
Making an impact
While aiding teachers with students, Saulter also works with teachers to figure out better options for certain students. For example, with students who work better when not in large groups, Saulter invites that particular student to read or work on assignments in his office. He also makes sure students know they are welcome in his office anytime, as long as they receive permission from their teacher.
He recalls similar experiences in his own life when he was growing up, and he sees value in relationships students build with staff members. He believes if he curbs students’ bad behavior now, it will help them in the long run.
Saulter says the school has been very welcoming and is providing the training and knowledge needed to be successful in the dean of students’ position. He looks forward to the rest of the school year and where the job goes. Since the position is new, in general, Saulter said he is still learning a lot and feels it will benefit students and the school district in the long run.
Saulter looks forward to making an impact on students and providing a strong leader/mentor not all kids have access to. He also wants to show students they can go to school and achieve the goals they want.
“It shows you can come from a low income area and work your way up through it,” said Saulter of achieving goals. “That’s the thing I want to show the kids.”