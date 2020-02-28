A comprehensive new report from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows that Faribault’s airport has a major economic impact, both directly and indirectly boosting local employment and economic growth.
Faribault Municipal Airport - Liz Wall Strohfus Field, named for a groundbreaking Faribault native who served in the Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II, is one of 133 airports throughout the state. According to MnDOT’s report, those airports bring in more than $18 billion in economic activity.
126 of those 133 airports are spread across greater Minnesota, while seven are under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Airport Council. Those seven compose the bulk of the state’s air traffic and airport payroll. Among those seven is Minneapolis-St. Paul International, which is in a category of its own with regard to Minnesota airports. More than 18 million passengers boarded at MSP in 2018, making it the 17th busiest airport in the nation.
The 126 airports serving greater Minnesota communities have sizable economic impacts, and many benefits beyond that. Rural airports can provide timely medical care and emergency services, and make area businesses more competitive.
While Faribault isn’t within the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Council, its proximity to the Twin Cities, and ease of access via I-35, is a major selling point for businesses, said the city's Economic Development Coordinator Samantha Markman.
The lack of the overcrowding and red tape that often defines Metropolitan Council airports is a big plus for businesses, she added. That’s helped to attract businesses like SteinAir, which moved to the airport from Lakeville last year.
Because SteinAir’s move was so recent, its economic impact wasn’t included in the analysis. However, its presence has increased employment at the airport by roughly 50%, and it has attracted potentially hundreds of new visitors.
Markman noted that currently, five businesses are located at the Faribault Airport, providing a direct economic impact of approximately 56 jobs and more than roughly $2.5 million dollars. The airport’s total economic impact is more than $6.5 million annually. In addition to those employed by airport tenants, the airport provides additional employment of maintenance workers. More impactfully, it provides a major boost to Faribault’s hospitality industry as visitors stay for a night, or longer, at local hotels after landing.
The report notes that the most common destination for those going to and from Faribault’s airport is the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area and other parts of Minnesota. Other air traffic has come from as far away as Oregon and South Carolina.
A high-quality airport can also play a key role in boosting local businesses and encouraging investment from national and global firms. As Northfield lacks an airport, the Faribault Airport is regularly used by local businesses from both cities, as well as St. Olaf and Carleton Colleges.
Citing Jane Summer, a University of Minnesota professor, the report notes that strong infrastructure plays a key role in attracting business investment. Faribault has certainly positioned itself as a leader within the state in attracting Foreign Direct Investment.
In recent years, four foreign companies have made major investments in the city: Japanese-based Daikin Applied, French-based Saint-Gobain, owners of SageGlass, Mexican-based La Costeña, owners of Faribault Foods, and Aldi, a German based-discount supermarket chain. All are located within a couple miles of the airport.
Even the devastating 2018 tornadoes, which destroyed 39 buildings on the premises, could hardly slow down the economic growth engine that is Faribault’s airport. This spring, the recovery process will officially be complete with the opening of a new Fixed Base Operator Lounge.
With the airport back on firm footing, Markman said the city plans on continuing to market the airport. She said as the airport continues to grow, there’s little doubt that it will provide enhanced economic opportunities for the region.