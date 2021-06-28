Since 1892 — with the exception of last year’s unforeseen circumstances — North Morristown has been hosted an old fashioned Fourth of July celebration for people of all ages.
Coined as the oldest Fourth of July celebration in Minnesota, some of the events slated for this year’s celebration include a parade, musical entertainment, beer gardens, kiddie rides and games, and much more.
The festivities begin with the opening of the silent auction and kiddie rides/games at 9 a.m. and conclude with music in the beer garden from Red Dirt Road until midnight Sunday. Plenty of family-friendly outdoor events are scheduled to take place in between.
Trinity Lutheran Church’s the Rev. Juan Palm, organizer of the patriotic program and lemonade stand operator, alongside his wife, said that above all, organizers are excited to be able to hold the celebration this year and not to have to change most of what they are doing due to the pandemic. He anticipates the celebration will be just the way previous attendees remember it.
Before the grand parade commences at 10 a.m., a flag raising ceremony takes place at 9:45 a.m. at the adjoining fairgrounds. A patriotic program follows the parade, at 11 a.m. on the main stage. Recognition of present veterans will be done by John Lasinski. Also beginning at 11 a.m. is the medallion hunt with clues announced every hour and posted on the ice cream stand. Prizes are $100 for those with a button and $25 for those without a button.
From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Jolly Huntsman Polka Band will play in the beer garden, while the Potluck String Band perform at the main stage at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Bluegrass favorites Monroe Crossing plays at the main stage at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Modern Folk, acoustic singer songwriter Will Bauermeister is on the Main Stage from 5-7 p.m.
Palm always loves the music, adding that it draws in other people. One of the most well-recognized bands, Monroe Crossing, is a band many travel hours to see at no charge. He’s also excited to welcome Red Dirt Road back in the beer garden this year.
An RC Demo Derby is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., just after the close of the silent auction at 1 p.m. Bingo will be held in the auction shed at 2:30 p.m. followed by a paint and sip event at 6 p.m. Hosted by The Upper East Side, participants will have the opportunity to paint a Fourth of July-themed masterpiece on a 12x12” covered canvas for $20 per painter. A minimum of 15 painters is needed to hold the event. Reserve a spot by calling or texting Suzanne Schwichtenberg at 507-339-1770. All proceeds will benefit the school.
Red Dirt Road takes the stage in the beer garden from 7:30 to 11 p.m., with a firework show bringing bright lights to the darkness at 10 p.m. For those interested in participating in the bean bag tournament, bingo, RC Demo Derby or the sip and paint event, a button is required. Buttons are $2 and can be purchased at the ticket booth or from a silent auction volunteer throughout the day.
Though a button is not needed to enjoy get into the fairgrounds, enjoy the food and music, or watch the fireworks, Palm encourages all to support the celebration by purchasing a button.
Last year’s celebration, like many Fourth of July celebrations, was canceled due to the pandemic. In the absence of traditional event, organizers developed smaller fundraisers over the summer to try and make up some of the funding gap, and were also helped by private donors. Proceeds from the event go to support Trinity Lutheran School.
While there are several opportunities for attendees to get their fair share of carnival-themed events and food, Palm said the Fourth of July celebration in North Morristown is much more than that.
“It’s a place where people come back home, where relatives and friends meet up and visit,” Palm said. “There is so many people that you get to see and know. Even if you only see them once or twice a year, it’s a great time to reconnect with people.”
Over the years, Palm has heard from many that the celebration is wholesome, and gives off a “homey, small town” feel. He recalls one time when someone brought an individual from Tennessee to attend the celebration. As he was walking through, Palm heard them refer to it as Mayberry.
“It really has a wonderful feel of just a small celebration that’s not been commercialized,” Palm said. “There’s nothing artificial about it at all.”