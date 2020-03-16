The Parker Kohl Funeral Home is like many in the country that are experiencing a change in how people think of funeral services.
The Parker family’s involvement in the funeral home business goes back to the 1870s, first as the Ray Funeral Home, which was later taken over by David Ray’s daughter, Flora Ray Parker, and her son John.
The Faribault funeral home also dates to the 1870s while the Kohl family’s presence in Faribault dates to 1943.
The Kohls, Ed and Gert, arrived from Blooming Prairie where they ran a funeral home starting in the 1930s. They moved to Faribault in 1943 and purchased the McCarthy Funeral Home, where Unity House now stands on Second Street. Ed and Gert’s son, Jim, joined the family business in 1965 and in 1978 purchased the Parker Funeral Home. Now brothers John and Steve run the Parker Kohl Funeral Home and Steve’s son, Jake, became the fourth generation of the family to join the business.
According to the state Health Department, there are only about 1,000 morticians around the state. In the past five years, around 150 morticians have left the business.
The University of Minnesota is the only school in the state that has a mortuary science program and class sizes have dwindled to around 25 a year.
The Kohl family got proactive back in 2016 when they started planning for a new funeral home that they opened in 2017 at 1725 Lyndale Ave. in Faribault.
“When John and I first got started, more of our funerals were traditional funerals,” Steve said. “By traditional I mean casket and burial. Cremation has become more popular. You’re doing all sorts of ceremonies. I think the term celebration of life has become more common in explaining a type of service a family wants to have. It’s not traditional as much any longer. All kinds of different services families want, it could be at a funeral home, it could be at a park, it could be at a social hall, a restaurant, it’s really what families want to do. That’s why we saw the need for our building. We could see that our business was changing. We needed to be able to offer that facility so families could do what they wanted.”
The Kohls say cremations make up around 40-45 percent of their business these days. Statewide, cremations make up closer to 70 percent of services, Jake added.
When the Kohls constructed their new building, they added more space for a reception area, for their service area, they created a multipurpose space that can be expanded or contracted to fit the needs of the service.
“Now with cremation, it’s more, ‘What did your mom or dad like to do?’” John said. “There are a lot of video tribute slides we produce for families.”
The family also added a pet cremation service for families in the new building and have seen an increase in people wanting to say goodbye to their pets in a more formal way.
But much of the business remains the same and maintaining quality relationships with the community.
“The thing you have to remember is you’re dealing with families at their most vulnerable time,” Steve said. “Helping them make good decisions is probably the best thing we can do. It’s not a cookie cutter business by any means. It’s different every time. You just have to be sensitive to (the families") and help them say goodbye in the way that they want to.”
Getting into the family business
Steve knew he wanted to get into the family business by the time he entered his senior year of high school. John ventured into the financial world before returning to Faribault and the family business. Jake attended Gustavus Adolphus University and got a degree in athletic training degree before attending mortuary school at the University of Minnesota.
“Our dad never expected us to do this and I think that’s added to the value of what we do here because we’ve wanted to do it,” John said. “So many generational businesses people are forced to do it and they hate it and they leave or the business goes bad. With that in mind, our dad let us choose which direction we wanted to go.”
All three noticed differences in the time they spent at mortuary school: smaller class sizes and a shifting demographic. When Jake graduated in December 2017, he said the 2018 class had around 18 students and of that, 70 percent were female students.
When John went to mortuary school, it was 60 percent male and for Steve, it was closer to 90-95 percent male back in 1987.
“We’re in a field where you can get a job anywhere,” Steve said. “There’s a demand, there’s a shortage of funeral directors. It’s going to be an issue at some point. It’s going to be something that needs to be addressed.”
Not a 9 to 5 job
As the most recent family member to join the business, Jake sees the hours being a drawback for younger people. It is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week job because you never know when a phone call is going to come. Growing up in that environment helps teach what that really means.
“He was coming and going all the time,” John said. “This is part of the life. A lot of weekends and nights. He did everything he could to be there. He knew he was being called somewhere else. That’s the toughest part of this business is the time.”
John and Steve also saw the respect the community showed him when they were out in public.
“Growing up, seeing our dad, we knew what he did but every once in a while, you’d get a glimpse of how he’d talk with families,” Steve said.