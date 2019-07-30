Laura O’Connor, mother of three, set a goal last January to run a half-marathon. What’s unique about her personal goal is that it prompted her to create an event that promotes fitness for children in the community.
Just a month and a half ago, O’Connor developed the idea of The Kids Challenge Course. After quickly gaining support from community organizations, O’Connor’s vision becomes a reality from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 in the grassy area behind Hy-Vee.
“You can tell our community really wants to support the youth and fitness, and they all want to be part of it,” said O’Connor.
The Kids Challenge Course will include a toddler hour starting at 9 a.m., which includes a performance by Dustin Vail as “Blippi.” A course for children ages 5 to 12 takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Power 96 broadcasts both races.
Children registered by July 31 receive a Virtues Project Faribault head wrap and Anytime Fitness race bib to wear as they complete the obstacle courses. Before they begin, each child will choose a virtue to focus on as they run. An Anytime Fitness personal trainer then leads exercises in a warm-up zone prior to the starting line-up.
The course itself includes eight to 10 obstacles, including a neon noodle course for younger children and a “big kid” course donated by Faribault Parks and Rec. Two off-duty police officers, gym teachers and other sponsors will help children mentally and physically complete the course challenges, and parents may stand by for support as well.
After completing the obstacles, high school National Honor Society members will present medals to the obstacle course participants. Children may take pictures with their parents at a photo booth and visit a couple Hy-Vee tables serving water and healthy snacks.
To keep the energy going, Two River Health Center sponsors a dance party complete with an 11-year-old DJ and other entertainment features like a performance by Twin Cities Hula Hoop performer Hooperina.
Even more happens following the after party inside Hy-Vee. Children may participate in a medallion hunt in the Health Market and produce section as employees educate the participants about both departments. After completing this treasure hunt, children become eligible for a prize drawing.
“It’s really a day of making memories,” said O’Connor.
Everything about the Kids Challenge Course was made possible by sponsors and the three people who make up the Project Me Committee, one of them being O’Connor. Even non-fitness sponsors Tony Langerud-State Farm Insurance, Parker Kohl Funeral Home and Reliance Bank contributed by giving free tickets to low-income families.
“I think it’s just a great, great cause and a great way for kids to be healthy and be active,” said Hy-Vee General Manager Jake Moore, who’s supported O’Connor’s ideas since the start.
Moore said the Hy-Vee Market Grill Express even hosted an event in which a portion of the proceeds from customer meal were donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.
All proceeds from the Aug. 17 event go to the Children’s Miracle Network, which is the charity of the Disney Princess Half-Marathon O’Connor plans to run in 2020. Instead of meeting the fundraising quota to earn a paid-for trip to the half-marathon, she decided to raise $10,000 to give to Children’s Miracle Network and pay for the half-marathon herself. All three of O’Connor’s children have needed care from children’s hospital at one point, so she wants to give back.
“I made this something I want to do,” said O’Connor. “It gives me a ton of purpose and makes me feel really good to be engaged in the community.”
O’Connor, approaching 40, hasn’t been to Disney World since she worked at the Magic Kingdom entrance during college. She remembers watching marathon-runners enter the gate at 8 a.m., and she thought to herself, “That will never be me.”
These days, O’Connor wants to set an example for her children to become interested in fitness. It’s another reason why she finds the Kids Challenge Course so meaningful.
“It’s just going to be a super fun day, and you don’t have to drive out of town for it,” said O’Connor. “I’m going to cry tears of joy for sure.”