A Florida man who allegedly led officers on a 54-mile chase that started in Faribault Tuesday afternoon has been charged with a felony in Rice County District Court.
Milton Brian Mobley, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Court documents state Mobley was charged after Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn was traveling west on Fourth Street NW near Lincoln Avenue after 3 p.m., when at an intersection with a stop sign he saw a black Ford F150. The vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign and accelerated in front of the sheriff, causing him to have to brake and steer to the right to avoid a crash.
The chase ensued, and the vehicle fled west toward I-35. Court documents state the sheriff and other officers pursued the car for at least a half-mile. They later became aware of a vehicle with a matching description passing vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate’s southbound lanes at a high speed, and Mobley was arrested on I-35 near the Iowa border nearly 40 minutes later.
After he was arrested, Mobley reportedly told law enforcement officers that he rented the car in Fort Lauderdale, denied he was in Faribault and was unsure why he was being arrested. He said two friends might have borrowed the vehicle, but he did not have any contact information for them.