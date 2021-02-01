For years, pollution has left many of Minnesota’s famous 10,000 lakes clogged with toxic chemicals that threaten wildlife and inhibit recreational uses. Now, the state’s senior senator thinks she has a program that could help to address it.
Last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar reintroduced the Local Water Protection Act with an eye toward reducing “nonpoint source” water pollution, which often comes from farms as well as managed forests and urban areas. Klobuchar’s bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio R-Fla., and would reauthorize $200 million annually for a voluntary grant fund open to state and local governments interested in developing programs designed to reduce these types of pollution.
According to a 2019 report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, 56% of the state’s waters are impaired, 30% of its lakes aren’t swimmable. The highest percentage found in southern Minnesota. That’s not new.
In a 2015 MPCA report,Swimmable, Fishable, Fixable?,” the agency found less than 20 percent of lakes in the Cannon River Watershed support swimming and recreation. In the Le Sueur River Watershed, which covers all but the northwest portion of the county, it’s less than 40 percent.
In the report, the MPCA noted that 85% of the pollution clogging up the state’s waterways is “non point source,” and it inflicts substantial damage on both surface and underground water.
A Minnesota-specific report issued last year by the Washington-based Environmental Working Group, which has an office in the state, made the case that much of the environmental damage in recent years is attributable to feedlots.
According to the EWG, Minnesota now has three times as many large feedlots as it did in 1991. Those feedlots produce 49 million tons of manure annually, which is disproportionately spread on fields near to the feedlot.
Kevin Strauss, community engagement coordinator with the Cannon River Watershed Partnership, noted that the Clean Water Act of 1970 and subsequent legislation focused mostly on containing point source pollution, particularly that originating from “urban” areas.
The federal government mostly left the task of containing nonpoint source pollution to its state and local counterparts. Over the years they’ve worked with nonprofits like the CRWP to address the issue, mainly through education and financial incentives.
Cities also work with organizations like the CRWP to protect the water supply management area, which includes the area expected to provide Faribault’s water for the next decade. Currently, Strauss and the CRWP have a contract with Faribault to provide education and resources for farmers in the area.
While these approaches have seen some successes, Strauss is discouraged by the overall picture. When it comes to pollutants such as nitrates, which have been linked to cancer, elevated heart rates and other conditions, he said the situation has only gotten worse. Oftentimes, those pollutants can sink from the surface to underground aquifers, putting the health of Minnesotans who consume it at risk. According to the EWG’s report, 500,000 Minnesotans are drinking water with elevated levels of nitrates.
Currently, approximately 3% of the state’s land is currently protected under the Source Water Protection Program, protecting drinking water for 600 communities statewide. That land is subject to special environmental protections under state and federal law. That isn’t of much help to the hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who live in rural townships and draw water from their own wells. To protect them, Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, introduced a bill to expand the Source Water Protection Program in 2019.
Despite bipartisan support, Lippert’s bill did not secure passage or even a floor vote. Similarly, an effort by Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, and then-Rep. Jeanne Poppe, DFL-Austin, to provide funds for a voluntary private well testing program also failed to secure passage.
With more incentives, Strauss believes the CRWP’s voluntary efforts to reduce water pollution could be more successful. However, Klobuchar and Rubio note that financial incentives to address the problem have decreased recently — leading to a spike in pollution.
“The voluntary incentives we have to reduce runoff pollution haven’t been up to the task,” he said. “We still see rivers and lakes in southern Minnesota that at best have gotten just a little bit better.”