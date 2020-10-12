After several difficult years, area farmers say their hopes for a strong harvest and relatively strong markets are finally coming true in 2020.
A light frost last weekend did little to disrupt harvest season. According to the Crop Progress report released last week, more than 60% of soybeans had been harvested, compared to a five year average around 40%.
Unseasonably warm weather this week has made for ideal harvesting weather, said Steele County farmer Dan Deml. Roughly 80% of beans were rated by farmers as “good” or “excellent,” and Deml anticipates that farmers got most of them out by the end of the weekend.
“It’s been an excellent week for soybean combines, with warmth and some dry breezes,” he said.
When it comes to the market side of the equation, things aren’t ideal. Stronger than expected purchasing from China, once the U.S.’s primary soy buyer, has boosted prices up by a dollar or more, said local soybean farmer Keith Schrader.
“It’s been a real good feeling to have prices come up,” Schrader said.
USDA estimates of a bumper crop nationwide were trimmed a bit by drought in some places, along with a vicious derecho that hit Iowa, causing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage. That’s helped to keep oversupply from driving down prices too much.
University of Minnesota Agriculture Extension Specialist Claire LaCanne’s reaction? A sense of relief. LaCanne contrasted this year’s harvest with last year’s, when just 10% of beans were harvested at this time and only 56% were in good or excellent condition.
“Yields are looking good and moisture levels are as well,” she said.
With the soybean harvest likely complete, Deml said local farmers are turning their attention to corn. Again, more than 80% of farmers have identified their corn crop as good or excellent, so as long as the weather remains cooperative, a strong local crop is on the way.
Schrader noted that at around $3.50 a bushel, corn prices are nearing the level where farmers are able to break even. While that still isn’t an ideal situation, he said it’s a notable improvement compared to what they were recently.
“We need just a little more (to make a profit), but about a month ago we were looking pretty sad,” he said.
Corn prices were driven down earlier this year due a dramatic reduction in ethanol production. Coupled with an ill-timed oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, COVID-19 travel restrictions led to a large discrepancy between oil supply and demand.
Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read noted that farmers struggling to break even on their crops are benefiting from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Payments, known as CFAP.
In January, President Donald Trump took significant steps to end the trade war that had marked the first three years of his administration, signing off on the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Free Trade Agreement and a Phase One Trade Deal with China. The deal was of particular importance to local farmers due to China’s role in the soybean market. Supporters said it could increase America’s agricultural exports to $50 billion and its overall exports by $200 billion.
Before the deal was struck, China had shifted most of its purchases to Brazilian soybeans. While the Chinese have lived up to their commitment to increase purchases from the U.S. so far, Read said the market still hasn’t recovered to where it was.
Clawing back all of the market share lost by U.S. farmers during the trade war will be a tall order. Even trying to do so, Read said, would likely require even more steps to open up trade between the two countries.
“Until we change the trade situation with China, we’re not going to see a dramatic improvement,” he said.
Whether those changes are made, Read added, will likely be decided by whoever wins the Presidential election. In the meantime, though, farmers like Deml are glad to see at least some improvement in their fortunes.
“All in all we're looking good,” Deml said. “I think people will end up very satisfied.”