Secretary of State Steve Simon is reminding Minnesotans about the beginning of absentee voting for the March 3 Presidential Nomination Primary. The primary will help determine both the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the November general election.
“The presidential nomination primary opens up the selection process and allows more Minnesotans to participate,” said Simon. “Caucuses are limited to a few hours on one evening; this primary will give more people more ways to participate, and over a longer period of time.”
Early voting
Early voting is available at Northfield City Hall, 801 Washington St., or at the Rice County Government Center, at 320 Third Street NW, Faribault.
Both offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Feb. 28, but you'll want to arrive at least 15 minutes before close. Additional mail ballot hours will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can choose to fill out their ballot at the Government Center or Northfield City Hall, or they can fill them out and mail them to the Government Center. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, March 3 in order to be counted
How to request an absentee ballot
Absentee voting started Friday, Jan. 17. Minnesota voters can request an absentee ballot quickly and easily at mnvotes.org using the online application. Absentee Ballot application forms are available in English, Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Vietnamese, Russian, Chinese, Lao, Oromo, Khmer and Amharic.
Will other people know which party’s ballot I request?
How you voted on the ballot will be secret, but your choice of party ballot will be recorded and made available to the major political parties.
Important deadlines
Voting Absentee by Mail: Minnesotans voting absentee by mail must make sure their ballot is returned on or before March 3, 2020. Ballots returned after March 3 will not be counted. Minnesotans can check the status of their absentee ballot here.
Military and overseas voters, Minnesotans serving in the military or living abroad—temporarily or indefinitely—can have an absentee ballot sent to them anywhere in the world. Learn more about military and overseas voting here.
Will all parties participate in the presidential nomination primary?
Two major parties, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party, will participate; each party has its own ballot with only their candidates.
Will any other offices be on the ballot?
No, only presidential candidates from a major party will appear on the presidential primary ballot. Other offices with a primary will be on the primary ballot in August.
Will there still be precinct caucuses?
Yes, precinct caucuses and local and state nominating conventions will still take place to conduct other party business. 2020 precinct caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Voting locations will be posted at www.mnvotes.org shortly before the caucus date.
Learn more about the presidential nomination primary on the Minnesota Secretary of State website, sos.state.mn.us.