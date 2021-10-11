After pondering what her favorite part of the Faribault Fire Department's open house was for a few seconds, 7-year-old Akira Fuller confidently decided everything was her favorite.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, local youth had the opportunity to meet Sparky the fire dog, spray the fire hose, test the children's agility course, get a free fire hat and sit/take photos in a firetruck, among other activities.
Judging by the smiles on young attendees' faces, meeting Sparky and spraying the fire hose may have been at the top of their list of favorites.
Fuller, who is known as an animal lover, gravitated toward Sparky and asked to pet his nose and ears several times.
Four-year-old Mason Gregor, too, enjoyed spraying the hose and seeing Sparky. In fact, he liked it so much he wanted to come back a second time with his mother.
Some of Saturday's attendees with first-time visitors to the department's open house, held along with Fire Prevention Week, and were more than happy to see it back.
Annabelle Carlson, 5, was thoroughly enjoying spraying the fire hose and going inside the fire trucks. Carson Petersen, 2½, also enjoyed seeing and climbing up on the fire trucks.
Though this year's open house was a bit more toned down than previous years, fire safety awareness and education were still top priority. A bulk of the activities took place outdoors, and firefighters had masks on while in close quarters with children, like holding the fire house while children were spraying it and handing out goodie bags.
Fire Chief Dusty Dienst handed out fire hats, stickers and bags complete with coloring sheets and other fire prevention materials to eager recipients.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871 and caused devastating damage to the city.