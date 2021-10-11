Going through the tunnel

Mason Gregor, 4, finds his way out of the tunnel in the children's agility course. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

After pondering what her favorite part of the Faribault Fire Department's open house was for a few seconds, 7-year-old Akira Fuller confidently decided everything was her favorite. 

Sparky the fire dog

Animal lover Akira Fuller, 7, enjoys her opportunity to interact with Sparky the fire dog during Saturday's open house. Of all the activities the fire department had available for youth, Fuller said everything was her favorite. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, local youth had the opportunity to meet Sparky the fire dog, spray the fire hose, test the children's agility course, get a free fire hat and sit/take photos in a firetruck, among other activities. 

Coloring on the pavement

After meandering through all of the available activities Saturday, Annabelle Pudil, 8 (left), Akira Fuller, 7 (middle) and Scottland Miller, 4, enjoy the beautiful fall afternoon coloring in their booklets. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Judging by the smiles on young attendees' faces, meeting Sparky and spraying the fire hose may have been at the top of their list of favorites. 

Spraying the hose

Annabelle Carlson, 5, tries to knock down the flames of the house, as one of Faribault's firefighters holds onto the fire hose. Spraying the fire hose was one activity many children particularly enjoyed Saturday. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com) 

Fuller, who is known as an animal lover, gravitated toward Sparky and asked to pet his nose and ears several times. 

Agility course

Minnetonka resident Ryan Trahan attends Saturday's open house with his grandfather, a Faribault resident. Pictured, Trahan tests his strength on the children's agility course under the guidance of Sparky the fire dog. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Four-year-old Mason Gregor, too, enjoyed spraying the hose and seeing Sparky. In fact, he liked it so much he wanted to come back a second time with his mother. 

Some of Saturday's attendees with first-time visitors to the department's open house, held along with Fire Prevention Week, and were more than happy to see it back. 

Annabelle Carlson, 5, was thoroughly enjoying spraying the fire hose and going inside the fire trucks. Carson Petersen, 2½, also enjoyed seeing and climbing up on the fire trucks. 

Seeing the fire trucks

Carson Peterson, 2½, of Faribault eagerly climbs on one truck in the Faribault Fire Department's fleet of trucks. Petersen is known for his love of firetrucks. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Though this year's open house was a bit more toned down than previous years, fire safety awareness and education were still top priority. A bulk of the activities took place outdoors, and firefighters had masks on while in close quarters with children, like holding the fire house while children were spraying it and handing out goodie bags. 

Handing out activity bags

Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst hands a group of children goodie bags complete with color pages and other fire prevention activity sheets. Children also received a free fire hat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Fire Chief Dusty Dienst handed out fire hats, stickers and bags complete with coloring sheets and other fire prevention materials to eager recipients. 

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871 and caused devastating damage to the city.

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

