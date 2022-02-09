For much of the world, development has slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the city was still impacted, Faribault has continued to develop and grow despite the pandemic. Deanna Kuennen had a large part in ensuring that Faribault continued to grow.
The Economic Developer Association of Minnesota gives its Economic Developer of the Year Award to someone in the field of economic development who exceeds expectations. The association chose Deanna Kuennen as its 2022 recipient. Kuennen is the director of community and economic development for the city of Faribault. She was honored at the association’s annual winter conference on Jan. 27.
Kuennen works closely with each prospective and current business interested in building new locations or expanding on old locations within Faribault. She is part of all stages of the process.
“Under her guidance there’s been a lot of good things that have happened in Faribault, even when they were not happening elsewhere, said City Engineer Tim Murray. “There were some big projects like Daikin, Trystar and Faribault Foods. There were medium-sized ones too, but there were also some really niche unique ones like the Cry Baby Craig’s one downtown.”
Kuennen’s accomplishments with these companies alone speaks to her capabilities and reputation, according to Murray.
“People want to work with someone who doesn’t just say that they’ll finish a project. They want someone who will get it done,” he said. “That builds on the reputation of those who see things through to the end.”
The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented changes and complications. Someone had to step in to help these companies to adapt to the new normal. Kuennen took that role and added it to her already extensive list of responsibilities.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, our industries had to figure out how to continue to operate safely. That created challenges,” Kuennen said. “I wasn’t in those factories, but I was working with those industries to help them make those decisions.”
Kuennen said she approaches every responsibility in her job with determination and a sense of ownership.
“People often ask why Faribault, not the Twin Cities or the metro where things are happening. Things don’t just come to us here, we have to work for them. Maybe I have to work a little harder. But I get a little more satisfaction,” she said.
Kuennen has had a lot of impact on the community, but she is the first to admit that she couldn’t have done it alone.
“It’s how I approach it. I surround myself with partners, and we can accomplish a lot of things together,” she said. “There’s obviously the partners at the state, the county, the college and the chamber. Rarely, if ever, will I be the only one at a meeting. I’ve established those relationships and I understand their roles as they relate to different projects. This profession is about people, and it’s about relationships,” she said.
The way Kuennen goes about leading and guiding her team has some clear indicators of success, Murray said. Companies are seeking out Faribault because of the success seen in recent years with local businesses expanding and new businesses joining the community.
“There was a group from Japan that came to the U.S. and toured four locations while they were here: Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and Faribault. I remember thinking about that. Wow, that’s pretty cool. When you step back and look at the four locations, yeah, that’s pretty impressive that we were one of them,” Murray said.
Murray summed up Kuennen’s work with companies interested in Faribault: “If it would benefit Faribault, she’ll do whatever she can to make it work for them,” he said.
Kuennen said her job is rewarding and the award is humbling.
“It’s just rewarding to be able to be part of that; to be able to step back and see that I was able to do something to make a difference,” she said. “It is an honor to be recognized by my peers in this profession. There are a lot of people that I look up to and aspire to be like within the profession. To stop and realize that maybe people look up to me is humbling. My goal is to go to work and do the best that I can. That’s always what I will bring to what I do.”