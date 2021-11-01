A pair of students from the Minnesota Academy for the Blind in Faribault, recently made their debut in the world of online “how to” videos as part of their Facts 101 - Learning to Cook class.
Faith Kern and Anna Wester, along with their teacher Mark Bromley, created a short video titled “Cooking with Anna and Faith” that details their creation of pizza roll-ups The video was recently posted on YouTube.
“The video is just a cumulation of trying to keep them interested in doing something fun,” Bromley said. “We’ve been cooking various things in the class and we just wanted to show off what we’ve learned.”
A 10th grader, Kern is a resident of Faribault. Wester is a resident of Prior Lake and in ninth grade. Both are day students at the Minnesota Academy for the Blind.
The class is designed to be an introduction to kitchen skills for the students and teaches them how to use things such as the stove, oven and assorted utensils. The course also includes information about healthy diets and healthy snacks.
The course is part of the curriculum at the Minnesota Academy for the Blind, which offers academic education and life education for blind and visually impaired students to age 21.
“We’ve been working on other things and I asked them what they wanted to prepare for a video and this is what they came up with,” Bromley said about the duo’s video debut.
“It was sort of a trial run, just to see how it would go and it kind of mushroomed from there. On our first take, it was going to be a trial run but it kind of blossomed on us. Everybody loved it.”
The project was aN effort between the two students and Bromley, which featured a rehearsal day on a Tuesday and the actual video shoot the following Thursday when the pair have class sessions together.
“I kind of led the way and guided them, but to make it sound natural they came up with their own wording for the script. I just guided them in the steps along the way,” Bromley said about the video creation process.
Wester said, “Mr. Bromley, Faith and I, we all came up with the idea for the video. I felt really, really happy (about doing the video) but I was a little nervous on the camera.”
Camera work for the video was done by Bromley, and one of the school’s special education program assistants, Justin Hughes, who has video editing experience, helped with the video’s special effects, audio and final production process. Minnesota Academies Executive Aide Kim Barron then added closed captioning to the final product.
“The video was a huge hit and the kids were very proud of what they did, and I am very proud of what they did,” Bromley said. “As soon as we finished the video, the kids wanted to show their families, they wanted to show their peers and they wanted to show it off to their other teachers. The video was a huge motivator, so it is going to compel us to try and dream up some more to do.
“I thought Anna and Faith were fantastic and they have asked to do more … and we are going to try and figure out how we are going to do another one.”
Kern echoed her teacher’s excitement about the video experience.
“It was fun and it was amazing,” Kern said. “We can do another one and call it cooking with Faith and Anna Part II!”
Part of the success of the video can be attributed to Kern and Wester. Their teacher said both love to sing and are interested in becoming some type of performer, along with having a strong quest for knowledge. In fact, Kern and Wester were part of a group that sang the national anthem at a Faribault Lakers baseball game this summer when Fox 9 was in town during their 2021 Town Ball Tour coverage.
“These two are incredible students and have a hunger for learning,” Bromley said. “They just want to do and try, and they are very outgoing.”
The video and Facts 101-Learning to Cook course are examples of how the Minnesota Academy for the Blind strives to promote independent living skills and self-determination for its students.
“One of the goals of the school is to promote independence for yourself and taking charge of your own situation,” Bromley said. “One of the big things is to build independence and not have other people do things for you … there is a special feeling when you accomplish it yourself.”