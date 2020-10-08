With COVID-19 shuttering the city's Aquatic Center, Faribault’s Parks and Recreation Department is taking advantage of the quiet year to complete some much needed repairs.
Last month, the Council approved a bid of $93,850 from Blaine-based American Sandblasting, Inc. Repairs covered in the contract include a light sandblasting, tile replacement, caulking of all joints and gutters as well as replacing and injecting urethane grout into any cracks.
Previously, the city’s Capital Improvement Plan had allocated $350,000 for the project, but the pool was in sound enough condition that a full resurfacing is not needed. Currently, the city is still finalizing its contract with American Sandblasting.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Paul Peanasky said that it’s typical for cities to have to resurface their pool once a decade or so. It’s been two decades since Faribault’s pool was last resurfaced, and he expects the maintenance should extend its lifespan by another decade.
Once the project begins, Peanasky expects it to be very brief. He gave credit for the good condition of the pool to the success of pool supervisors who have been careful to keep the pool’s chemicals balanced.
“A lot of it has to do with how well balanced pool chemicals are,” he said. “Our pool supervisors have done a great job.”
Faribault's decision to keep the Aquatic Center closed this year was different from those made by Northfield and Owatonna. Faribault reopened its Community Center and reinstated other recreational programming in June, with the indoor pool re-opening on a limited basis in July.
According to Peanasky, getting the pool ready to reopen would simply have taken too much time. With staff not returning to work until late June and significant preparation needed to open, barely a month would have been left in the Aquatic Center’s season.
Mayor Kevin Voracek noted that even with a normal season, Faribault struggles to break even against strong competition from Owatonna and Northfield. With most of the season lost, he said the cost of opening it would have blown a hole in the budget.
Parks and Recreation staff was also concerned about the logistics of keeping such large crowds safe at the Aquatic Center amid the pandemic. Under the governor’s executive order, only 250 people could be present at the Aquatic Center at any one time.
Peanasky raised concerns that large crowds would gather outside, waiting for one person to leave so another could enter. Maintaining social distancing and required sanitation in locker rooms and bathrooms would have also been a challenge, he told the Council.