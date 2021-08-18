Instead of artists bringing their work to viewers, a group of artists developed a fun way to bring the viewers to the art.
The Cannon Clay Cooperative hosts its fifth annual Cannon River Clay Tour this weekend, featuring the work of 18 artists. The free, self-guided studio tour consists of four stops located in northern Rice County. Hosts will adhere to the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines to provide visitors with a safe experience.
Established in 2014, the Cannon Cannon Clay Cooperative is comprised of 11 professional ceramicists from the northern Rice/southern Dakota County area. Eight guest artists from around the region will join tour hosts: Kelly Connole, Joel Froehle, Chris & Sue Holmquist, James LaChance, Glynnis Lessing, Donovan Palmquist, Colleen Riley, Juliane Shibata and Barbara Zaveruha during the two-day tour.
Organizers say the entire group, which consists of functional potters, sculptors and installation artists, will show a diversity of work: from carved vessels to wood-fired and soda-fired pottery; sculpted animals to colorful and whimsical functional ware; and botanical-inspired works to highly decorated wares embellished with a myriad of patterns and narratives.
Guest artists this year are Kate Fisher, Steve Hemingway, Monica Rudquist, Kate Scherfenberg and Sean Scott (all from Minnesota), Joyce St. Clair and Lars Voltz (Iowa) and Delores Fortuna (Illionis).
The artists participating in the 2021 tour have been featured in Ceramics Monthly and Ceramics Arts Daily articles and videos; received regional grants and national awards; participated in various exhibitions and residencies across the states; and have taught at area colleges, universities and craft schools across the U.S.
The four stops for 2021’s tour include Eureka Pots: 27607 Grenada Ave., Farmington; Larchill Farm: 21679 Dahomey Ave., Northfield; Holmquist Pottery: 11780 90th St. E, Northfield and Connole Studio: 315 Oak St., Northfield.
Meeting fans of pottery
Shibata remembers the conversation just before the first tour in 2016, where the idea for the tour began. Gathered around a bonfire, they started thinking about how the tour would be organized and other details needed to make it a success. Shibata says a lot of time was invested in planning.
As for this year’s tour, Shibata is grateful that the tour is happening at all. She says there is something special about being able to have visitors stop out to the artist’s studios.
“It’s more personal, and there is that live, in-person connection,” said Shibata. “The generosity of the hosts to allow us/guests to come and showcase our work is pretty special.”
Shibata looks forward to celebrating the work together and being able to safely chat with visitors.
Lessing, of Larchill Farm, says it’s fun to see where the artists live and work, and that it gives those on the tour the opportunity to see an array of artists all together. The tour itself is manageable to do it one day if desired, as all of the stops are close together. Ample parking is available, and tents will be spaced far apart due to COVID-19. Lessing says all hosts will offer free masks and hand sanitizer.
This year, organizers anticipate participation from Farmstead Bike Shop’s bike club, known as their first “Tour de Céramique” in which bike and ceramic enthusiasts will take the tour on two wheels. Bikers will head out from Bridge Square in Northfield at 9 a.m. Sunday. Find more at cannonriverclaytour.com/tour-de-ceramique.
Lessing said it’s fun to collaborate with other clubs/organizations in the local area for the clay tours. In previous, non-COVID years, some hosts have held flower demonstrations and live music.
Previews of the artists’ work that will be showcased during the tour can be found online at cannonriverclaytour.com. A map of all of the stops is also available on the website.